Tony Dow Dies: How To Watch Upcoming ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Marathon

Tony Dow, the man who portrayed the lovable big-brother Wally Cleaver in the penultimate classic TV family sitcom series, Leave It To Beaver passed away this week at the age of 77. The longtime actor had been battling cancer at the time of his death.

Now, the channel that dedicates itself to all things classic TV, MeTV is honoring Dow. And, what better way to do this than with a Leave It To Beaver marathon this weekend? This special event is set to feature some of our favorite Wally Cleaver episodes of all time, notes the network’s Insta page.

“MeTV Remembers Tony Dow this Sunday, July 31st,” the recent MeTV Insta post shares. The message adds that the classic television network will be airing select episodes of the hit family sitcom series. Each one, the post says, highlights the “memorable big brother.”

“Tune in this Sunday starting at 12P | 11C,” MeTV adds in the post.

MeTV Honors The Late Tony Dow On July 31 Leave It To Beaver Marathon

The Leave It To Beaver marathon event honoring Dow is set to begin Sunday. The marathon kicks off with a first-season episode titled My Brother’s Girl. This episode sees Wally attending an 8th-grade dance. Despite feeling the pressure to attend the event with a girl, Wally decides to go stag with his buddy Eddie. However, one girl is determined to attend the dance with Wally…and she enlists Beaver’s help to make it happen.

Then, over the next four hours, fans can catch Dow’s Wally Cleaver in a variety of other humourous situations as the marathon continues into the day. Fans will get a glimpse at Wally as he starts his first job in Wally’s Job;. As well as the moment the oldest Cleaver boy picks out his own suit for an upcoming dance in Wally’s New Suit. Fans will also be taken back to the moment the elder Cleaver son buys his first set of wheels in Wally’s Car. These are just a few of the many humorous Wally Cleaver moments that MeTV will be highlighting Sunday.

Leave It To Beaver Leaves A Lasting Legacy After A Successful Run In the 1950s

Tony Dow’s Wally Cleaver was a big part of the influence shows such as Leave It To Beaver had on the entertainment industry during the sitcom’s successful run. In fact, Leave It To Beaver was part of a major shift in TV at the time. Developing a nuclear family ideal that took hold throughout the 1950s and the 1960s.

Also starring in the hit series is Jerry Mathers who portrays the titular character, Beaver Cleaver. Barbara Billingsley, portrays the boys’ mother, June Cleaver, and Hugh Beaumont portrays the Cleaver family patriarch, Ward Cleaver.