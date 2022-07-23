WATCH: Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé Spontaneously Bust Out a Handful of Iconic Classic TV Themes

The most important aspects of any TV show are its actors, its script, and its production quality. It can’t be denied, however, that an attention-grabbing theme song is a crucial, powerful ingredient in a hit show. No series is complete without its opening tune, and it’s those songs that help shows remain in the forefront of our minds even decades after their final episode.

This point was illustrated perfectly in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, in which Kelly Clarkson, Michael Buble, and music legend Randy Jackson recalled their favorite classic TV theme songs.

“I love TV themes,” Michael Buble began, bursting with excitement. “[Kelly] and [Randy] – If you had to pick one television theme, what is it?”

“Oh my god, there’s so many good ones in the ’80s and the ’90s,” Kelly Clarkson replied, matching the singer’s enthusiasm. “There’s so many great ones, man,” Randy Jackson added.

Without hesitation, Michael Buble revealed his own favorite: Cheers. And, of course, immediately broke into song, “Where everybody knows your name…“

Both Kelly and Randy agreed that Cheers was a solid choice. Randy Jackson, though, declared that he prefers the opening tune from I Dream of Jeannie, which all three began to hum. “I like the whole bossa vibe,” Jackson explained.

Kelly Clarkson was the last to choose, and for a moment, it seemed that there might be too many fantastic themes for her to pick just one. Finally, however, she landed on “The milkman, the paperboy, evening TV…” which is, of course, the theme song from the iconic ’90s sitcom Full House.

After agreeing to a duet between himself and Kelly Clarkson and suggesting a trio with Randy Jackson as well, Michael and Kelly began a rendition of the theme from Three’s Company.

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Creating Music Has Been the ‘Hardest Thing’ Since Her Divorce

An actual collaboration between Kelly Clarkson and Michael Buble would be welcome news for their fans, but songwriting has been more difficult than usual for the beloved American Idol star since her divorce. Though it’s been two years since the split, Kelly Clarkson is still working to find balance in her new life.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project,” she explained to The Chart Show with Brooke Reese. “It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce went through and it’s been like two years and not easy with kids.”

For Kelly Clarkson, dealing with a divorce while “in the public eye” is a difficult task, especially considering she’s balancing her duties as a mother as well. The overload of stresses and emotions “makes it just a whole different dynamic,” Clarkson said.

Though the singer offered no details in regard to the official date of her newest release, she did assure fans that it’s “coming” – as soon as she can work out the artistic snags. “I just got to get my crap together!” she said.