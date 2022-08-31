William Reynolds, ‘The F.B.I. and ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor, Dead at 90

Actor William Reynolds, who is best known for playing Special Agent Tom Colby on the classic TV series The F.B.I. has passed away. He was 90 years old.

Reynolds died on August 24 from non-COVID pneumonia, his son, Eric, told Deadline.

William Reynolds was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 9, 1931, as William de Clercq Regnolds. When he began his Silver Screen career, he starred under his original name in movies such as Carrie and No Questions Asked.

It wasn’t until 1952 in Francis Goes to West Point that he gained his stage name. He then went on to earn 42 film credits for movies like Gunsmoke, The Big Beat, and The Thing That Couldn’t Die. He also held long-running parts in series such as Maverick, Pete Kelly’s Blues, and The Islanders.

The actor took a break from his Hollywood career during the Korean War to enlist in the military and serve in Japan. And he finally retired from the screen in 1989.

William Reynolds had one wife, Molly Sinclair, who starred in one movie, Lovely to Look At, alongside Red Skelton and Zsa Zsa Gabor. The couple married in 1950 and remained together until she died in 1992. Together they had two children, Carrie Regnolds Jones and Eric Regnolds; two grandchildren, Anthony Regnolds Jones and Nicholas Camello Regnolds; and one great-grandchild, Gianni Camello Regnolds.

William Reynolds’ family will hold a public memorial for the star at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, September 10th at the Miller-Jones Menifee Memorial Park.