‘Cops’ Revival Premiere Date on Fox Nation Revealed, Two Years After Cancellation

It’s been two years since Paramount Network gave Cops the ax. But it’s coming back to TV thanks to Fox Nation. And today, the network finally revealed the premiere date.

Variety has learned that the series will drop on September 30th, which marks just over one year since Fox News Media picked it up.

“It has been nearly one year since we greenlit Cops, and the reaction has been positively overwhelming,” Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, shared. “Our subscribers continue to flock to the series, and we’re excited to provide our engaged audience with more of the exclusive content they have come to rely on from Fox Nation.”

Cops follows real-life police officers as they patrol the beat and arrest real-life criminals. Until its cancellation, it had been the longest-running reality season in American history, with 33 seasons airing since 1989. However, in 2020, CBS-turned-Paramount pulled the show in light of the George Floyd killing. Days later, the network officially dropped it.

The series quietly resumed filming last September in Spokane County, Washington due to contractual agreements overseas.

“We have a longstanding relationship with COPS and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return,” the Sherrif’s office confirmed in a press release.

‘Cops’ Will Debut with Three 20-Minute Episodes

Originally, Fox did not plan on airing the new episodes in the United States. But after a push from fans, the network announced a revival on Sept. 13, 2021.

“Shows like COPS highlight the work of law enforcement,” Sherrif Ozzie Knezovich said in a statement. “They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out. People need to see how quickly things can turn, the decisions that need to be made quickly, and how well Deputies and Officers adjust and respond appropriately. They show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe.”

In a statement, Klarman noted that the show “is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base.”

When Cops returns this month, it will drop three 20-minute episodes. Following the debut, Fox will air new installments every Friday at 6 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can catch reruns of the show on Spike TV.

To celebrate, the network will offer free one-year subscriptions to all first responders, including police officers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, and paramedics.