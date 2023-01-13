‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed for a Second Season at Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution is getting a new lease on life as Paramount+ has given the series a second season. The streaming platform gives the renewal while the 10-episode first season is back on Thursday. It pops on after a holiday break. And the season finale will be airing on February 9.

The streamer has picked up Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season. The renewal comes as the 10-episode first season resumes Thursday following a holiday break. The season finale is set for Feb. 9.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement, The Hollywood Reporter reports. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Matthew Gray Gubler Is Missing From ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’ Why?

Evolution brings together much of the 2005-2020 CBS show’s regular cast — Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster — as the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit tries to track a killer (played by Zach Gilford) who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.

Paramount+ says that the series is one of its top five original shows and has driven increased viewership for the original as Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered, Criminal Minds (which also streams on Hulu) has rejoined Nielsen’s top 10 acquired shows after an absence of several months after it left Netflix.

When we talked about cast members, one of them from the old show is missing. Matthew Gray Gubler played Dr. Spencer Reid on there. Why could he not be part of the new show? Well, there’s a good reason. He, along with profiler Matt Simmons (played by Daniel Henney), are on assignments. How long these assignments last has yet to be determined. Of course, it all winds around whether Gubler will be free to appear at some point, too.

But where are the actors? Well, showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider that it had to do with their availability at the moment they were filming the show. “We wanted them both back, and they both had other projects, and we only had a very short window to shoot this year,” she said. (They filmed episodes from August through December.)