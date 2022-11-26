‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Showrunner Opens Up About Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence

Criminal Minds: Evolution is now available for viewing but fans of the show are going to be missing Matthew Gray Gubler. He is not part of the cast of this show at all. What’s going on around his departure from the very popular show? We get some insight about it from showrunner Erica Messer.

“He’s been doing other projects and a lot of those were lining up during our window,” Messer told Deadline in an interview. “Our window of shooting was just August to December 2. It was the same with Daniel Henney, who was working on The Wheel of Time. So I wasn’t able to get them, but I could get the six other cast members. They’ve never been better. They’re so happy. Their characters took the same time off that we had in real life, with the pandemic. The world has changed since we last saw the BAU. And because of that, the characters have changed. We needed to write to the reality of our everyone’s existence.“

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Added New Cast Member

So, there is no Dr. Spencer Reid at all showing up. If you are looking for the show, then you can find it over on the streaming platform Paramount+. In a rather interesting piece of news, CBS actually aired the first episode of this new series. As most longtime fans know, the original show ran on CBS. We imagine that there were some fans who were quite surprised, maybe pleasantly, to see it on the network.

While we’re talking about one cast member not coming back, we do have news about a cast addition. Nicole Pacent will be on the show as a recurring character. Pacent will play Rebecca, a lawyer who works in the Department of Justice. In fact, she plans to reveal news connected to the BAU. You have seen Pacent on such shows as Call Me Kat and Westworld. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact her character has on the entire storyline.

This show has one of the best followings around for a TV program. Some fans may not have been able to get the streaming platform via subscription. Previous episodes of the show are available for viewing. It does take some time searching around the dial for you to find it. Seeing Kristen Vangsness and Joe Mantegna back in their familiar roles will be fun for these fans. Others coming on back for another tour of duty include A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.