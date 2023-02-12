‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’s Paget Brewster Gives Season 2 Release Update

Paget Brewster has great news for Criminal Minds: Evolution fans. Not only did the series get a quick renewal, but the story will continue much sooner than people expected.

“Guys, we are coming back so fast it’ll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!!” she wrote on Twitter on February 9.

Guys, we are coming back so fast it’ll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!! — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) February 10, 2023

The Criminal Minds reboot dropped on Paramount + in November, less than three years after the original show concluded. The 10-episode freshman season was such a success that it earned a renewal two months later.

The series brought original stars Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, and Kirsten Vangsness back to the screen with Brewster. The story, however, played out a bit differently. Instead of watching a new crime unfold each week, the BAU team worked to solve one ongoing case throughout the entire season.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements, she continued. “There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Paget Brewster Thanks Cast, Crew, and Fans for ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Evolution is currently among the top five original shows on Paramount+, and it has brought a remarkable amount of new viewers to the original series.

Criminal Minds moved from Netflix to Hulu in recent months, and when it did, it fell off of Nielsen’s top 10 acquired shows. But thanks to Evolution, it has rejoined the ranks.

Paget Brewster has been advocating for criminal Minds since it ended in 2020, and she was a vocal source of information while the writers worked to find the series a new home. Over the months, she kept fans informed of the rocky road to production and cheered for its eventual success.

So now that Criminal Minds has gone from canceled to rebooted to renewed, she is beside herself, and she has made it abundantly clear that she is proud of the cast and crew and thankful for fans.

“I f**king love our show!” she wrote on Twitter after learning about Season 2. “I’ve worked a long time, the good, the bad, the ugly. I’ve scrapped & saved my money and known it could all end any day. ⁦@criminalminds⁩ is the best and I want more. Thank you, our loyal fans, for making this show survive again!”