‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Agree This Was the Funniest Character on the Show

Although there are a plethora of crime dramas surrounding police and the FBI, in 2005, Criminal Minds sought to bring a fresh take on the over-saturated genre. While still revolving around the FBI, these agents specialize in profiling criminals. Add that with a well-rounded cast and it comes as no surprise the series lasted 15 seasons. Not only did it continue until 2020, but it is receiving a revival thanks to Paramount+ and its massive following. Excited about the new season, fans of the show decided to ask who is the funniest member on the team. Again, with each character having its own fan base, there were several answers, but in the end, Agent David Rossi, played by Joe Mantegna, took the crown.

With each user adding their own reasoning for picking Joe Mantegna as the funniest Criminal Minds character, one user admitted, “Rossi and Emily also crack me up together because they kinda weirdly give me mafia vibes? Is it the intimidating but calm, “I smell like money” Italian thing maybe? I rewatched the S4 episode The Instincts (where the one the kid gets kidnapped and they have to go to the previous victim’s funeral) and Rossi and Emily closing in on the weirdo who was filming made me feel like I was watching an episode of the Sopranos.”

Joe Mantegna Shares His Experience On Directing Criminal Minds

Receiving a main role in Criminal Minds, Joe Mantegna appears in over 200 episodes of the series. He once spoke with Collider about the success of Criminal Minds, saying it felt like a dream come true. “Well, it’s a dream come true, is what that is. It’s what you look for … Hundreds and hundreds of shows get done, and you can count on two hands, the ones that can go ten years, plus. So, I look at it as a real blessing to be in that position.”

While becoming a father figure for most of the cast, Joe Mantegna did more than just act as he also directed an episode of Criminal Minds. He explained the process as just another day. “I don’t think it’s any more difficult to do either. I’ve been around the block enough times that I know the process pretty well. It’s just an extension of what you wind up doing anyway. I’ve been on the show seven years, and you have a real strong familiarity after awhile. So, it’s not that difficult to step outside of myself to be the character, and then step back and be myself and direct the actor, whether it’s me or anybody else. It’s just a matter of being comfortable in the environment, which I am.”

Criminal Minds returns for a limited run only on Paramount+.