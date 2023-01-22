‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Are Begging For a Fan Favorite to Return After Series Renewal

With the promise of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 in the books fans have renewed hope that Dr. Spencer Reid will make a return to the BAU.

The reboot made its way back to the screen in November after CBS canceled the original series nearly two years ago. And it was such an instant and massive hit that Paramount+ renewed it after just over a month on air.

And while fans cheered over the opportunity to watch the elite behavioral analyst team continue to save the country from nefarious serial killers, they immediately circled back to the big ask they had when they first learned of the reboot—”bring back Matthew Gray Gubler.”

“YAASSS I just hope Matthew [decides] to join y’all for the next season!!” one fan cheered.

“BRING BACK MATTHEW GRAY GUBLER PLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEASE,” wrote another.

When Evolution was first announced, original stars Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler all eagerly signed on. But Gubler quickly opted out of the opportunity. After playing the character for 15 years of his life, he was simply ready to move on with his career, according to Deadline.

‘Criminal Minds’ Showrunner Has Been Keeping in Touch with Matthew Gray Gubler

People have hoped to at least see Gubler make a guest appearance on Criminal Minds: Evolution, but it doesn’t look like their wish will come true. Showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider that she tried to get both him and Daniel Henney in for a cameo, but the “logistics” didn’t work. They had other projects, and there was no way they could fit an episode into their schedules.

“We are all talking regularly, and fingers crossed we can make something work out,” she said. “But we’re cheering on what Matthew and Daniel are doing when they’re not with us. And so it’s definitely bittersweet that we haven’t been able to have them for the big arc this season.”

The writers made sure to explain the characters’ absences in a way that would allow them back into future storylines. Dr. Reid is currently working in another division, which is keeping him busy. But it would be easy to move the character into the BAU for a bit if the actor can make it happen.

“Yaaaaaaasssss!!!” another fan commented on the announcement post. “I have loved the format so much!! Just need Reid back to make it feel complete! A Hotch appearance would be wonderful too!!!”