‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Offer Some Serious Hot Takes About Their Favorite Characters

Crime/drama show “Criminal Minds” has a huge fanbase. The show had many loved characters, and fans still talk about them. One fan offered a hot take on who their favorite characters.

A Redditor posted on the r/criminalminds subreddit, naming the post “unpopular opinion.” The post and comments contain spoilers for season 15 of the show. They wrote: “Alvez is my favorite character. Yes I love everyone, but Luke is my personal favorite. Can’t wait for season 16.”

One fan replied somewhat agreeing, saying: “not my favorite but i definitely like him. the only thing that bothers me is that sometimes they portray him to “replace” Morgan. I don’t know if you guys feel the same ? anyway he is an interesting person with pretty cool character development and really fits into the team. I’m eager to see if things with Garcia will work, even if i have a hard time imagining them dating.”

Luke Alvez, portrayed by Adam Rodriguez, first appeared in “Criminal Minds” in season 12. He joined the FBI after being discharged from the military. He went through several departments until he landed in the Fugitive Task Force. However, after helping the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) in the season 12 premiere, he decides to join them full-time. He then became part of the main cast.

He came soon after Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) exited the show, and took up a similar flirty banter that Morgan had with Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness).

“Criminal Minds” Fans Debate

One fan pointed out the similarities, commenting: “I like him. Really unpopular opinion, I think – sometimes the Garcia/Morgan dynamic was just a little too much for me, a bit of cringe. Some of it was really funny, but some was just a little icky. Alvez/Garcia seems much more realistic and organic to me…and I like that he seems to know why she doesn’t like him, and kind of low-key trolls her a little bit. I like that much more. I don’t know if they need to be flat out dating, but I like their blooming friendship.”

Fans will thankfully be able to see more of these characters, as a season 16 reboot is coming to Paramount+. Returning cast members include: Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Vangsness, Rodriguez, A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau) , and Aisha Tyler (Tara Lewis).

The reboot will consist of 10 episodes, with Mantegna directing one of the episodes. The returning cast has been posting behind-the-scenes teasers for the reboot, making it clear they are just excited about it as fans.

Brewster shared several photos of getting ready to portray Emily Prentiss again, including a selfie with a new hair color. She tweeted: “

Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else.”

Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else. pic.twitter.com/9gW05qcCke — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

The reboot does not have a set release date yet.