‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Agent Partnership on the Show

Criminal Minds is one of the most popular shows that has quite a dedicated fan base that loves it still after all of these years. Yet if you ask them, then who in the world would make up their favorite agent partnership? Apparently, some fans headed over to Reddit and shared their opinions. A user happened to post a poll about asking fans who is their favorite BAU agent. Well, the votes are in and Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan, and Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid, get top votes.

Now we did review the poll and there were 536 fans who voted. Besides Reid and Morgan, other teams who got votes included Morgan and Penelope Garcia, Morgan and Emily Prentiss, Reid and J.J. Jareau, Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner and Prentiss, and Hotch and David Rossi.

Joe Mantegna Will Be Directing Episodes of ‘Criminal Minds’ Next Season

Fans are already making their plans to see the show again when it starts back up on Paramount Plus. Criminal Minds will have six former cast members coming back to the show. They include Paget Brewster, who plays Prentiss; Aisha Tyler, who plays Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez, who plays Luke Alvez; Kirsten Vangsness, who plays Garcia; A.J. Cook, who plays Jareau; and Joe Mantegna, who plays Rossi.

By the way, keep your eyes peeled on Mantenga. The veteran actor will be directing an episode of the show in Season 16. That should be epic. “I thank all you fans for being there as fans,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m excited—I’m also going to be directing an episode this season, as I’ve done so in the past. And so, welcome back to Criminal Minds, all of you.” This will not be the first time that Mantegna has been behind the camera for the show. He has directed nine episodes of Criminal Minds and this will make it 10.

Don’t expect to see Gubler back on the show, though. Brewster happened to talk about her former costar not coming on back. “Matthew was the only person in the last two seasons that had been in every single episode,” Brewster talked about in a recent interview with Looper. “He did 15 years straight through. From 25 to 40, the guy was on one show, and that’s when we shot 22, 24 episodes a year. He was never able to go do other stuff, so I understand. He wants to direct. He graduated from NYU to direct, and his first audition was Criminal Minds.” Well, fans can keep their eyes glued to the tube for Brewster and her co-stars to come on back to the show.