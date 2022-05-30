‘Criminal Minds’: Is the Hit Show Leaving Netflix?

Although “Criminal Minds” is a fan favorite, it looks like the police procedural crime drama’s 12 seasons will be leaving Netflix at the end of June.

According to TV Shows Ace, Netflix will be removing “Criminal Minds” from its platform on June 30th. This is reportedly due to CBS now having its own streaming service, Paramount+. There hasn’t been any word about the show ending up on Paramount+. However, all CBS shows have ended up on that streaming service.

“Criminal Minds” first premiered on CBS in September 2005. The series has 15 seasons and 324 episodes. It came to an end in February 2020. According to IMDb, Criminal Minds was about the cases of the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). This is an elite group of profilers who analyze the nation’s most dangerous serial killers and individual heinous crimes in an effort to anticipate their next moves before they can strike again.

“Criminal Minds” starred Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Thomas Gibson, and Matthew Gray Gubler.

Shemar Moore Opens Up About His ‘Criminal Minds’ Exit

During a 2016 interview with E! News, Shemar Moore discussed his “Criminal Minds” departure. “What I’ve been saying wherever I go, any interview I do or what have you, I need my fans, homies, and baby girls to just know that it’s not goodbye. Derek did not die. Those elevator doors closed. And yes, I am wanting to see what else is out there for me and what else I’m capable of in my career and also in my personal life.”

The “Criminal Minds” star also said that he was looking for balance at the time. “I want to fall in love, get married, have kids, travel. I want to walk my dogs more. Just get some balance. Those elevator doors closed and I have no problem because CBS and more importantly my fans and my family at Criminal Minds have been so good to me.”

Although he welcomed a break from acting, Shemar Moore stated that he is not opposed to the “Criminal Minds” doors opening up again. “Now, it may not be permanently, and it may not be for a full season, but if there’s an opportunity to go back and dance and play, I wouldn’t be opposed to that.”

When asked about how “Criminal Minds” fans reacted to his departure, Shemar Moore stated that the reaction was amazing on social media. “They were excited, they were stressed, they were sad, they were mad, they were shocked. Some were sad and crying, ‘I can’t stop crying. This is not OK! Shemar Moore, eff you. This is not OK! How can you do this to me? I’ve been watching you since I was nine years old. This is not OK!’”