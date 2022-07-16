‘Criminal Minds’: Joe Mantegna Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pic Inspecting the Set

It has only been a little over two years since Criminal Minds aired its final episode after 15 seasons. During that time, fans of the tv show called for the series to be picked back up. And while there were rumors at times, Paramount announced Criminal Minds was part of their streaming strategy with a 16th season. Although the first episode hasn’t even filmed, the show is already making waves by announcing Dr. Spencer Reid, played by Matthew Gray Gubler, would not be returning. Wondering how the show was going to handle the storyline, fans reacted with hesitation. But showing that Criminal Minds is no longer a rumor, Joe Mantegna shared a Twitter post from the set.

Portraying David Rossi on Criminal Minds, Joe Mantegna appeared in 273 episodes of the highly popular show. And like most of the cast returning, the actor couldn’t contain his excitement about stepping into the role for another season. While there is still a ways to go before fans watch Mantegna and Paget Brewster on Paramount+, he shared a little glimpse of what is to come.

Setting The Stage For Season 16 Of Criminal Minds

Giving his stamp of approval on the ongoing renovations for the new Criminal Minds set, Mantegna captioned his post with, “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project.”

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

While the show is remaining silent on what fans will see in season 16, Paget Brewster recently posted on Twitter that she wouldn’t be pretending she is 35 again. The actress, 53, shared a picture of her rocking gray hair. “I like my grey hair. I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks. We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles. Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please.”

I like my grey hair. I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks. We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles. Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please. pic.twitter.com/dGMJyfqfMr — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 12, 2022

Support flooded in for Brewsters as fans of Criminal Minds commented, “I love watching real, beautiful, strong women who look their age (which is gorgeous as is- 40s and 50s). Thank you for that.”

The actress also caught the eye of Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynsky, who commented, “As someone who is also not doing anything to pretend I’m not my actual age, I very much appreciate you. I hope that a few of us making these little decisions add up to some actual change happening in terms of women’s body image. Also your hair is glorious.”

There Is No Stopping Now

As for Criminal Minds coming to Paramount+, President of scripted series, Nicole Clemens, said, “For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly. The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”