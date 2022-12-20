‘Criminal Minds’ Producers Paying $3 Million to Settle Lawsuit

ABC Signature, which co-produced Criminal Minds with CBS, will go ahead and pay $3 million in order to settle a lawsuit. This one was brought on by the California Civil Rights Department (CRD). It is in connection with sexual harassment and retaliation allegations on the show’s set.

The suit alleges that cinematographer Greg St. Johns subjected multiple male crew members to sexual harassment. It was originally filed back in May 2020. This included unwanted touching and caressing along with unwelcome and threatening comments.

Producers Of ‘Criminal Minds’ Faced Harassment Claims

A press release gets issued by CRD on Monday. It stated that ABC Signature as well as “other production companies” and “individual producers” ignored the harassment. They also would fire crew members who complained about it. The show aired on CBS for 15 seasons. Right now, a revival of the show is airing on Paramount+.

Now, the harassment and retaliation did violate the Fair Employment and Housing Act, the Ralph Civil Rights Act, and a provision in the Civil Code that does prohibit sexual harassment in business, service, and professional relationships, Variety reports.

“Pursuant to a three-year consent decree resolving this case, ABC Signature will pay $3 million for a class of approximately twelve individuals, revise and distribute policies to all shows produced by ABC Signature, train production and human resources employees, meet regularly with production supervisors and HR to ensure there are no unaddressed complaints of harassment/retaliation on set, and report on compliance annually to CRD,” the press release states.

Department Notes Bravery Of Crew Members Coming Forward

“Crew members courageously came forward to assert their right to make a living free from sexual harassment,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “No matter the industry, workplace setting or gender of the employees, companies must address credible complaints of harassment and retaliation and take action against harassers.”

Meanwhile, St. Johns did leave Criminal Minds back in 2018. That was when Variety first reported the allegations against him. They were based upon interviews with 19 people who had worked on the series. A representative for ABC Signature did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

