‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: Could Matthew Gray Gubler Still Return?

When the announcement about the Criminal Minds reboot came out, Matthew Gray Gubler was not among the cast. Longtime fans know Gubler played Spencer Reid during the show’s 15-season run on CBS. We do know that Season 16 will roll out on Paramount Plus. Is there still a chance that he could return? Anything is possible when it comes to the world of TV. But Gubler had been busy as part of a Hulu comedy titled Dollface.

That kept him all tied up through this year. Yet Dollface has completed its run. This means that he really does not have any work that we know of taking place. Because of this, Gubler could be available to reprise his role as Reid. There’s plenty of time for him to come back should he desire to so. As far as we know, there were no hard feelings between the actor and the show’s production team.

Matthew Gray Gubler Hinted At ‘Roots’ Laid Down for Future ‘Criminal Minds’ Episodes

As the show was wrapping up its CBS run, the actor had an interesting quote in an interview with TVLine. “I know that everything has its time and I’m in no way sad that the show is closing because I feel like we’ve done it beautifully, and I feel like there are roots there for it to re-hatch later,” Gubler said. “I kind of liken it to if you go to a concert, at a certain point the band has to leave the stage in order to have an encore. It’s just the natural progression.” See, he even kind of laid the groundwork for a future reboot. It’s cool to see that the actor sensed there were “roots” already in place.

Now that Criminal Minds is coming back, the actor might even find himself back on there. Imagine if the show goes beyond Season 16. There will need to be new storylines and even a new foe for the BAU team. We do know that they will be dealing with the “UnSub” all throughout the 10-episode run on Paramount Plus. Yet if there is another season, will there be room for more cast members to come on back? Probably so. This leaves the door open for a Gubler return if the actor is up for it. What we don’t know is if there are new projects that he’s not made public.

Criminal Minds always provided solid stories per episode. That’s going to change with the singular focus on one thing, the “UnSub,” this season. Should this plan work out, then a return to the old-school format might not happen. Gubler is one solid actor, and his return would be a celebration. Fans will have to take a wait-and-see attitude.