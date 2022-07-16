‘Criminal Minds’ Season 16: Fans React to No Spencer Reid Return

For 15 years and 15 seasons, the cast of Criminal Minds gained significant praise from critics and an even bigger following. But like all things, the show ended its run in 2020, leaving fans to wonder what’s next for the actors connected to their show that has an 8.1 rating on IMDb. Lucky for fans, that question was answered barely a year later when Paramount announced that the show was part of their big-picture plan for their streaming service. With fans ecstatic and theories already circulating online, it appears one of the most beloved characters on the show won’t be returning.

Releasing the cast list for season 16 of Criminal Minds, fans quickly noticed one certain star was missing. After combing through the list several times, it was revealed that Spencer Reid, played by Matthew Gray Gubler would not be reprising his role as a BAU profiler. Leaving Jennifer Jarreau as the only profiler for the show, fans shared their frustration with the cast announcement.

Fans React To Criminal Minds Cutting Spencer Reid

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “the fact that mgg is not going to be in criminal minds again is despicable and i would like to talk to the manager. what are they going to solve without spencer reid.”

Another user added, “I’m sorry you’re telling me they’re doing a criminal minds revival without Reid? That sounds boring I’m definitely not watching that lol.”

And one person wrote in all CAPS. “BRING SPENCER REID BACK TO CRIMINAL MINDS WE’VE ALREADY BEEN THROUGH EPISODES WITHOUT HIM AND IT WASN’T THE SAME.”

Paget Brewster Announces Show Is Back When First Episode Is Filmed

Long before announcing the cast of the new season of Criminal Minds, the show struggled to get another season. Just three weeks ago, the actor behind BAU chief Emily Prentiss, Paget Brewster, revealed the show was moving forward. In an interview with Decider, Brewster said, “I believe that ABC and CBS are still working out a licensing agreement. They have good faith, I believe, that we will be moving forward.” She added, “So we’re all very confident that it’s going to happen. But, y’know, nothing is real until you… Well, not even when you sign the contract!”

Now, with contracts signed, Brewster noted, “Once we’ve shot the first episode, that means that Criminal Minds is coming back. [Laughs.] That’s just how this business is! And it’s all stuff that’s out of our hands. Because we all agreed in November: “Yes, we’re all onboard, we’re ready to sign.” So there’s clearly some other structure that needs to be figured out before we can start. But we’re all very, very optimistic.”

While Brewster admitted the cast was all on board, it seems she wasn’t speaking for Matthew Gubler.