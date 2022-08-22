‘Criminal Minds’ Star Joe Mantegna Reveals He’s Going to Be Directing Episode in Season 16

Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna has a “quick message” for his fans.

Filming for the Paramount+ TV revival is in full swing. And in an Instagram post, Mantegna shared some good news. Not only will he be starring in the series, but he’ll also be directing an episode.

“I thank all you fans for being there as fans. I’m excited—I’m also going to be directing an episode this season, as I’ve done so in the past. And so, welcome back to Criminal Minds, all of you.”

Mantegna has directed nine episodes over the course of the original run. His first was the Season 9 installment titled The Road Home. His final episode was the Season 14 story called Luke.

Aside from Criminal Minds, Mantegna has helmed one other project, I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce. The film, which is currently in post-production, follows Lenny Bruce’s autobiography How To Talk Dirty and Influence People. In a one-man-show format, actor Ronnie Marmo takes viewers through the controversial life of the stand-up legend.

The ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival is in Full Swing

The Emmy nominee still focuses the majority of his time on acting, however. And when Criminal Minds suffered its first cancellation, he moved forward with his on-screen career without a hitch.

The show came to a close in 2020, and shortly after, he had a film named Rolling Thunder drop. He also reprised his voice role of Fat Tony in The Simpsons five times. And he held recurring spots in As We See It and Barry. But instead of finding more work in Hollywood, he was thrilled to get back to the set of Criminal Minds.

There is no news on when the crime drama will debut. But there is plenty of information out there about the series as a whole.

Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler will be joining Mantegna for the reboot. But Matthew Grey Gubler and Daniel Henney did not sign on with their former castmates.

And when Criminal Minds does premiere, it will be more of a continuation than a reboot. The story will pick up in Season 16, more than two years after we last saw the BAU team. But there will be a slight change to the plot. Instead of chasing a new serial killer each week, the FBI profilers will spend the entire season on one case.

This year, they’ll be attempting to break a network of murderers that came together during COVID, and once people started coming out of isolation and returning to their normal lives, the killers begin making their moves.