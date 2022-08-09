‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Debuts New ‘Grey-Haired’ Look, And Fans Are Going Nuts

Paget Brewster has made the news recently due to her return for the “Criminal Minds” revival. She recently revealed a new look for her role as Emily Prentiss– and fans love it.

Brewster shared a selfie with a new grey hue in her hair, writing: “Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else.”

Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else. pic.twitter.com/9gW05qcCke — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

Fans loved the look, and expressed their excitement for the show’s return.

One fan shared a photo of Prentiss and Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), saying “they’re coming home.” Brewster responded to the tweet with “we are. And SO EXCITED !!”

Another fan responded: “This tweet makes me so happy. It’s wonderful to see how excited you all are to get back to Criminal Minds. Thank you for giving us Prentiss!!”

Brewster shared more two tweets with the hairstyle. One tweet read: “Okay, this was a bad headshot attempt but thank you all for the kind words!! Everyone ⁦@criminalminds⁩ just wants you to be happy ⁦that we are coming back! We miss you and love you and can’t wait to be reunited.”

Okay, this was a bad headshot attempt but thank you all for the kind words!! Everyone ⁦@criminalminds⁩ just wants you to be happy ⁦that we are coming back! We miss you and love you and can’t wait to be reunited. pic.twitter.com/Vjx9Os6jci — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

The other tweet said: “I think I smile too much.. too hard?”

I think I smile too much.. too hard? pic.twitter.com/tTOkpDQgEr — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

Fans ate up the content, and are ready to see the “sassier, grey-haired” Prentiss in the revival. A fan shared a screenshot from “Criminal Minds” of Prentiss and Agent David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) saying “We’re back!” with the caption: “HAPPY REBOOT DAY, PAGET!”

“Criminal Minds” Cast Hypes Fans Up for Revival

We don’t know much about the “Criminal Minds” reboot, but small details and posts from the cast have given fans some idea of what they’re in for. TV Line wrote about Prentiss’ role this season, saying: “Hey, would it really be Criminal Minds if there wasn’t some clashing with the Bureau’s upper management? I am hearing that in the Paramount+ revival, Prentiss’ role as team leader will be challenged by a new deputy director who doesn’t quite share her view on how best to run the BAU. (Grrr, sounds like this new suit needs to binge Seasons 2-15.)”

Fans also know which characters to expect to return — Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau), Aisha Tyler (Tara Lewis), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) are all set to reprise their roles in the Paramount+ revival.

The season will also follow one unsub throughout, a serial killer who murdered throughout the course of the pandemic.

The 10-episode season will start production this month August 21 for the Paramount+ revival.