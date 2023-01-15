‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Has Best Reaction to Season 2 Renewal News

The Criminal Minds revival is getting at least one more season, and star Paget Brewster couldn’t be happier. Following the news of the renewal, she hit Twitter with an emotional and grateful message to all the fans who made the feat a possibility.

“I f**king love our show!” she gushed. “I’ve worked a long time, the good, the bad, the ugly. I’ve scrapped & saved my money and known it could all end any day. ⁦@criminalminds⁩ is the best and I want more. Thank you, our loyal fans, for making this show survive again!”

The series was a massive success when it first premiered in 2005, and its viewership remained strong until its cancelation in 2020. When the story concluded, fans were outraged and continued to call for a reboot.

In July 2022, Paramount+ heard that calls and announced that a 10-episode season titled Evolution was on the way. The spinoff picked up just as the COVID lockdowns ended and found that a band of serial killers had assembled while everyone was in isolation. Several of the original Criminal Minds stars returned to the screen, including Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, and Adam Rodriguez.

The continuation takes a different approach to the plot. Instead of following a crime-of-the-week setup, one story plays out through the finale. Fortunately, fans didn’t mind the changeup. They actually loved it. According to Deadline, Criminal Minds: Evolution has been one of the top five best-performing original series on Paramount+. So it earned a renewal before the season even ended.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” Chief Programming Officer of Paramount Streaming Tanya Giles shared in a statement. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on November 28th with a two-episode event. A new installment has dropped every Thursday since, and the finale will air on February 9.

The only way to catch up on the current or past seasons or watch new episodes is with a Paramount+ subscription.