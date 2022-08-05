‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Opens Up About Matthew Gray Gubler Deciding Not to Return

Criminal Minds is coming back to TV on Paramount Plus and Paget Brewster will be there but another actor will not. See, Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss on the show, is opening up about Matthew Gray Gubler choosing to opt out and not return. Gubler played Spencer Reid on there. Still, what would keep him away while Brewster and others chose to return?

“Matthew was the only person in the last two seasons that had been in every single episode,” Brewster said in an interview with Looper. “He did 15 years straight through. From 25 to 40, the guy was on one show, and that’s when we shot 22, 24 episodes a year. He was never able to go do other stuff, so I understand. He wants to direct. He graduated from NYU to direct, and his first audition was Criminal Minds.”

Paget Brewster of ‘Criminal Minds’ Offers Up Thoughts About Show Revival

Who, though, will be coming back? Besides Brewster, look for Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler. The Prentiss actress also added some more comments regarding Gruber’s decision to not come back to the popular drama.

“Imagine you never expected to be an actor and then suddenly it’s 15 years of your life,” Brewster said. “I understand why. I’m hoping he changes his mind, but I understand why he wants to do other things. I was gone from Criminal Minds for four years. I got to do a ton of other things that enriched my life and my resume, and my education, so I understand how he feels.”

In an earlier interview with KTLA, Brewster offered up some of her insights about the show’s revival. “We are all really, really thrilled because we’ve been talking about it for almost two years …,” she said. “So, it’s really exciting that everything’s finally come together and we’re going to start shooting soon. We have stayed in touch, we’ve been in touch, we’re all on a giant text chain.”

You might recall that in previous episodes, the BAU faced challenge after challenge week after week. Seeing how they faced threats would be worth tuning into the show. What will be different about this one? TVLine offers some insights. The BAU faces “their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” This will be their only threat all season long on Paramount Plus.

It also had been revealed that three people well connected to the series production will be back, too. Erica Messer, who is an executive prodcuer and showrunner, is overseeing this revival. Executive producers Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour also come back as well as being writers, too.