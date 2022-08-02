‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Recalls Committing Huge ‘Insurance No No’ During Major Guest-Starring Role

Paget Brewster is most well-known for playing fan-favorite Unit Chief Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds.” However, she reminded everyone of her brief run on 90s classic, “Friends,” in an amusing way.

Brewster portrayed Kathy in “Friends” as a guest role in season 4. She appeared in 6 episodes as a love interest of both Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).

Back in May 2019, Brewster tweeted: “When I was guesting on Friends, when I wasn’t in a scene on shoot nights, I climbed up into the lighting catwalks above the stage and audience to watch everyone. A huge insurance no no. I regret none of it.”

Fans responded, some saying they would have done the same thing. One user responded saying, “I always suspected I’d be your friend if I knew ya!” Meanwhile, other fans reacted as they remembered her role on the show.

Brewster’s Kathy started out by dating Joey Tribbiani. However, Chandler Bing, his best friend, fell in love with her, and she cheated on Joey with Chandler. She then later also cheated on Chandler after he accused her of cheating. A user pointed this out below her tweet, jokingly saying: “‘I know how much you like rabbits and I know how much you like cheese!!’ But I still can’t forgive the way you did Chandler! and I love you on Criminal Minds.”

Paget Brewster Posts Throwback ‘Friends’ Memory

Some fans are surprised when they find out that Brewster is the actress who played Kathy. One fan came to this realization back in 2020, tweeting: “I DIDN’T KNOW THAT PAGET BREWSTER IS KATHY IN FRIENDS AND EMILY IN CRIMINAL MINDS”.

Brewster is also returning for the “Criminal Minds” revival. She has been very vocal about the revival, and fans are excited for the show’s return.

Brewster is one of the six original cast members confirmed to return. The revival is a 10-episode 16th season that will be available to stream on Peacock. She will be reprising her role as Emily Prentiss, and some of her plotline has been revealed. According to TV Line: “Hey, would it really be Criminal Minds if there wasn’t some clashing with the Bureau’s upper management? I am hearing that in the Paramount+ revival, Prentiss’ role as team leader will be challenged by a new deputy director who doesn’t quite share her view on how best to run the BAU. (Grrr, sounds like this new suit needs to binge Seasons 2-15.)”

The season will focus on one case throughout, featuring an unsub who killed throughout the coronavirus pandemic. While there isn’t a set release date yet, fans are more than ready to see Brewster, along with the rest of the cast, pick up their old roles again.