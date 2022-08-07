‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Reveals What She’s Looking Forward to Most About Revival

Criminal Minds is heading back to TV after a two-year cancellation. And star Paget Brewster is looking forward to reconnecting with her former castmates and spending long days on set.

While talking to Digital Spy, the actress admitted that she thought the series was over for good when CBS took it off the air. And though the story officially came to a close in 2020, she had ended her days as Emily Prentiss long before.

“We did seasons 14 and 15. We shot [the seasons] in one year,” she said. “And they were separated; 10 episodes aired in 2019 and 10 episodes in 2020.”

But just as soon as the “pandemic hit,” the actors heard rumors that Paramount+ was considering a revival. And they quickly got together to decide if everyone was interested in reprising their characters.

“We all got on Zoom and were like, ‘Would you do it? Would you do it? Would you do it?’ Everyone was like ‘Hell yeah. I’ll do it!’ Brewster added.

To be exact, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler all agreed to return to the screen. Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler will not be involved in the project.

The Actress is Excited About ’15 Hour’ Days on the Set of ‘Criminal Minds’

The former Friends star believes that Criminal Minds earned its quick reboot because Netflix has helped it gain new fans in syndication.

“So many generations love it,” she gushed. “And it feels good to make people happy.”

And while there are many things that Brewster is looking forward to as she begins filming this month, she’s most excited about the exact thing that she once hated—the grueling shifts.

“We had enough time away from doing it to appreciate it. In a way, doing a procedural, you can get really run down,” Paget shared. “You’re just like, ‘I’ve been 15 hours, five days a week, ten months a year.’ Now, we spend too much time at home, and we’re raring to go back.”

When Season 16 picks up, the series will feel largely the same as it did during its original run. However, there will be one major change. Instead of the B.A.U team hunting down a new UnSub each week, they will spend all 10 episodes profiling and tracking one serial killer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot follows a killer who built a network of followers during the COVID pandemic. And when the country comes out of lockdown, they all begin their attacks. As the season progresses, the team will have to locate each killer and try to use them to find the leader.

I miss those guys. It’s a great job,” Padget Brewster added. “…It’s so rare that you get to do a show that lasts that long.”