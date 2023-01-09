‘Criminal Minds’ Star Shemar Moore Is About to Be a First-Time Dad

Shemar Moore has stolen hearts as Criminal Minds‘ Derek Morgan and also as S.W.A.T.‘s Daniel “Hondo” Harrison. However, now, at 52 years old, Moore is about to steal our hearts in an entirely different way. The actor recently shared news that he’s about to become a first-time dad.

ET reports that the former Criminal Minds star appeared on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. While there, he spoke about his new life endeavors. To the TV show host, Moore said, “In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

The news outlet states Shemar Moore is preparing to welcome his first child with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. He also revealed to Hudson and the live TVaudience that his yet-unborn baby is expected to arrive on February 8th. So Moore becomes a dad approximately one month from now. This date is also significant as it marks the three-year anniversary of the loss of the Criminal Minds star’s mother.

After congratulating the actor on the news, Hudson gushed, “your momma gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven.”

Shemar Moore agreed, however, the Criminal Minds star also revealed some of his prior worries about fatherhood at his age. He admitted, “I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up.”

The dad-to-be continued, “My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Shemar Moore’s Been Itching to ‘Settle Down’ For a While Now

Shemar Moore sees plenty of action on Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. But, in real life, the actor’s been hoping to settle down and become a family man for some time.

In a 2017 interview, before he knew he’d be welcoming a baby girl into the world, he shared, “I want to be a family man. I want to be a father. I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with.”

On a personal, more intrinsic level, Moore added, “I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life.”

Though it’s been quite a long wait, the TV star’s wish is finally coming true. Though Shemar Moore shares plenty of exciting information about his upcoming role as a dad and his current life plans in the following minute-long clip, ET writes that the Criminal Minds star’s full interview airs later this month on January 26th.

In the meantime, be sure to catch Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrison kicking ass when the next all-new episode of S.W.A.T. debuts.