‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.

We turn the clock back to 2016 and a Deadline report. At the time, it was reported that Gibson had kicked a writer-producer on the show’s set. The person whom Gibson kicked reportedly was co-executive producer Virgil Williams. Well, it led to the actor being suspended from the show. Deadline also reported that Gibson was directing an episode of the show when this altercation happened. Gibson released a statement at the time talking about his part in it.

Actor on ‘Criminal Minds’ Called One Incident ‘A Disagreement’

“There were creative differences on the set and a disagreement,” he said. “I regret that it occurred. We all want to work together as a team to make the best show possible. We always have and we always will.” Gibson’s incident would not be forgotten, though, and the actor was eventually fired from the show. His departure also coincided with the departure of fellow actor Shemar Moore. These days, Moore’s fans can see him on the CBS drama S.W.A.T.

As much as some fans probably wanted this to be a one-time situation because of their admiration of Gibson, it was not the first time. Reportedly, he had pushed assistant director Ian Woolf in another incident. It forced Gibson to attend anger management classes at the moment. But he would stay on the show in his role. Well, this second situation proved to be too much and led to Gibson being fired. He had been one of the original cast members on Criminal Minds, too.

There has not been much work for the actor since his time in the drama. Word might have gotten around Hollywood that Gibson can be a difficult person to work with on a set. When you see Criminal Minds come back on the streaming platform, there will be some familiar faces like Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster back on there. As we said, don’t hold out hope for Gibson to return. The same could be said for Moore but for entirely different reasons. Keep in mind, too, that many of the original show’s crew and production staff are coming back. They probably don’t want Gibson’s attitude around to deal with on the show.