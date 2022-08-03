‘CSI: Vegas’ Adds Two New Cast Members, Including New Medical Examiner

CSI: Vegas has added two new faces to its cast as recurring characters. For Season 2, fans will meet Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone as the series bids farewell to two original stars.

Amini will play Sonya, an overly passionate and by-the-book head medical examiner. And Johnstone will star as Jack. Jack is Sonya’s intelligent and optimistic assistant medical examiner who also happens to be her older brother.

Amini has played guest spots on several hit series throughout her career. But most notably, she played in NCIS: Los Angeles, The Twilight Zone, 9-1-1, and The Rookie.

Johnstone is currently filming Season 5 of Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While playing Archie Cleary, the actor earned a shared 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Joel Johnstone also starred in S.W.A.T. and The Astronaut Wives Club.

‘CSI: Vegas’ Sees More Cast Changes Ahead of Season 2

CSI: Vegas debuted this past October and brought the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation story back to the screen. The reboot included original characters Gus Grissom and his wife Sara Sidle. The agents returned to the crime lab after someone threatened an attack that could have released thousands of convicted killers.

The series also introduced several newcomers such as Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria.)

Despite becoming an instant hit, Grissom’s William Petersen announced early in that he was going to retire his character. However, the actor is staying with the show as an executive producer.

Following that decision, Sara Sidle also decided to bow out. As she shared on Twitter, there simply can’t be a Sidle without a Grissom.

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. (1) — Le Fox (@JorjaFoxofficia) January 25, 2022

“Hey all you #CSI fans!” she began.”After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times.”

“And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again,” she continued. “So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Mel Rodriguez also decided to walk away from his character, Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez. However, a source with TVLine shared that the actor may return for guest appearances.

In Peterson, Fox, and Rodriguez’s places, CSI: Vegas brought on three new regulars. Firstly, Drop Dead Diva’s Lex Medlin and Promised Land’s Ariana Guerra joined the cast as new series regulars. And existing recurring actor Jay Lee was promoted to a regular.