‘CSI: Vegas’ Bringing Back Another Original Star in Season 2

Fans of the CSI franchise will be happy to note that Eric Szmanda, one of the show’s original stars, will come back on CSI: Vegas. He will be there along with Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda played Geg Sanders, a lab technician who turned into a Level III investigator. Helgenberger has been part of the CSI: Vegas cast since the start of Season 2 on CBS. If Szmanda looks familiar, then he should as he was on the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation show for all of its 15 seasons.

According to ScreenRant, Szmanda will come on back to play Sanders on CSI: Vegas. He’s supposed to make guest appearances near the end of Season 2 in several episodes. Now, this series has had some returning original stars on it. Of course, William Petersen and Jorja Fox were in Season 1. They came back to play Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. There was some hope that they would come back for Season 2 but the actor and actress decided to skip it. Fans were intrigued by watching how their relationship advanced in Season 1.

Could David Caruso Find His Way Back On ‘CSI: Miami’ At Some Point?

Other original stars to appear on the show include Paul Guilfoyle as Jim Brass and Wallace Langham. Both actors appeared briefly and did not join the regular cast of characters. Could they come on back at some point? Anything is possible in the world of CSI. Right now, though, the focus is on the current cast. Having Helgenberger as Catherine Willows is a boost to the show. Her character has been one of the strongest in the franchise. Bringing her back was a strong decision for CSI: Vegas to do.

One person that longtime CSI fans might not mind seeing come on back to the franchise is David Caruso. He famously played Horatio Caine on CSI: Miami. While that show was canceled a long time ago, it remains popular in reruns on TV. Caine had quite a look to himself, especially with those swaggy sunglasses he always seemed to put on all the time. Apparently, once Caruso found out that his show was on the outs rather suddenly, he didn’t like it.

As far as we know, Caruso has not been involved in any aspect of entertainment as an actor since the show ended. Caruso was a breakout star on the old NYPD Blue show. Success and fame, though, reportedly went to his head and he was fired in the show’s second season. Thankfully, for Caruso, he got a second chance to make his mark on a show with CSI: Miami. Maybe he could come on back to CSI: Vegas as Caine or even in another role.