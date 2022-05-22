‘CSI: Vegas’: Marg Helgenberger Begins Filming as She Returns to Catherine Willows Role

When the hit CBS TV investigative drama series CSI returned to the airwaves last fall with CSI: Vegas, fans of the franchise were understandably excited. Fans of the franchise know that CSI was a core piece of our primetime schedule for many years. The popular franchise brought us some hardcore action as they investigated some unforgettable cases. Now, fans of the hit drama series are in for another treat, as CSI alum makes a return to the franchise in Vegas’s second season.

Earlier this year, the franchise announced that actor Marg Helgenberger is making a return to the CSI squad. This return brings back Helgenberger’s fan-favorite CSI detective, Catherine Willows. And now things are starting to get real as the actress shares a post on social media, of her time on the Vegas set.

“and so it begins…” Marg Helgenberger says in her Twitter post on Saturday, May 21. “@CSICBS.”

In the tweet, Helgenberger shares a photo of a trailer door. And on the door is a sign that CSI fans love to see It reads simply: “CSI: Vegas” at the top. And, just below the show’s title is the name “Catherine.”

Marg Helgenberger Revives Her Role as Catherine Willow in CSI: Vegas

News of Marg Hegenberger’s return to the series broke earlier this year when CSI: Vegas showrunners announced the actress would be returning to reprise her role as Catherine Willows. Helgenberger’s return to the series is more than just a one-off, too. According to reports, the actress is slated to return for a series-regular placement and has signed a year-long contract.

Of course, Helgenberger is just the latest original cast member of the popular series to join the Vegas cast. When the series first hit the airwaves last fall, it brought with it original CSI players William Peterson and Jorja Fox.

Helgenberger Hit The CSI Scene in 2000 as Original Series Lead Opposite William Petersen

When CSI first premiered in 2000, Marg Helgenberger Catherine Willows headed the offices with William Petersen’s Gil Grissom. Helgenberger remained a core cast member of the series for another 12 seasons.

Most recently, the former CSI star found a role in another CBS drama series, All Rise. However, this courtroom drama didn’t find the success that CSI did early on. And the series soon faced cancelation.

However, All Rise found new life when it was picked up by OWN just a few months later. The series would continue without Helgenberger, though, as the actor had already signed on for another pilot, NBC’s Getaway. Helgenberger then stepped into her current recurring role returning as Catherine Willows after Getaway did not end up going forward as a series.