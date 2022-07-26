‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Marg Helgenberger Tributes Paul Sorvino After the ‘Goodfellas’ Star’s Death

Stars are paying tribute to actor Paul Sorvino upon learning of his death on Monday. The Goodfellas star died at 83 years old. Sorvino starred in a number of films, including Baz Luhrmann’s interpretation of Romeo + Juliet, Nixon, The Gambler and The Cooler. His daughter is Mira Sorvino. The Oscar winner paid tribute to her late father earlier today.

Joining the chorus of Hollywood’s elite paying tribute to the late actor is Marg Helgenberger from CSI: Vegas. Helgenberger also co-starred in Erin Brokovich and she’s been featured on several other television series for years. She’s been in 264 episodes of CSI.

I am so sorry to hear that Paul Sorvino has passed. Such a passionate & soulful actor, who gave the world legendary performances. My thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace Sir. https://t.co/TEgPXIRVYz — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) July 25, 2022

Paul Sorvino was no stranger to television crime dramas. The actor was in Law & Order. He portrayed a character in the young show’s second season, Sergeant Paul Cerreta, a homicide detective. He spent a season on the show.

His daughter, Mira, remembered him this way.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Mira Sorvino is 54-years-old. She earned Best Actress for her performance in 1995’s Mighty Aphrodite. She has a long resume herself, starring in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, The Replacements and in the 2021 season of American Crime Story.

Hollywood Remembers Paul Sorvino

Goodfellas lost a lot of its cast this year. We lost Ray Liotta, Sorvino portrayed Paul Cicero, while Liotta was the main character in the film, Henry Hill. Liotta died on May 26, 2022.

Rosanna Arquette remembered Sorvino’s life, too.

Oh no ,I’m so very sorry for Mira and her family’s loss of their kind and lovely papa Paul Sorvino. May he Rest In Peace. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 25, 2022

Kim Coates worked with Sorvino on Bad Blood. The actress also tweeted his sympathy.

Just now heard we’ve lost a legend. True .. from the bottom of my heart .. here’s a pic of me n Paul Sorvino … Bad Blood press..My boys Todd n Mark as well. Paul broke the mold.. his singing opera every day before takes were legend .. his soul .. legend. I’ll miss you Paul 🍷KC pic.twitter.com/942IkxHnlN — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) July 25, 2022

Comedian Patton Oswalt also recalled one of his favorite moments from Sorvino’s career.

The slap wasn't scripted. Oh man the instincts on this guy. There's a few less onions in the sauce today. #RIPPaulSorvino https://t.co/YV2t0xfsNb — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 25, 2022

