‘CSI: Vegas’ Reveals Synopsis of Season 2 Premiere

CSI fans have been dying to know how Marg Helgenberger will return to the tv franchise as Catherine Willows, and now we know. CBS released a slew of premiere episode summaries, including one for CSI: Vegas. The first episode of season 2 is titled “She’s Gone.” It is the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas. The CSIs investigate a murder case of a dominatrix that was found near her secret sex dungeon.

Helgenberger succeeds William Petersen and Jorja Fox as a series regular in Season 1 of the sequel to the original CSI series. The addition of Catherine Willows allows CSI: Vegas to maintain its connection to the original 2000 series, with a beloved character working alongside new forensic investigators. The new CSI: Las Vegas lineup has made it possible for the show to continue its successful formula of using a different original star in each season, which also fits into the series’ new structure. The idea is to have an overreaching mystery for each season rather than a strict procedural format.

Helgenberger joining CSI: Vegas was partially due to another show going bust

Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon are among the returning cast members in CSI: Vegas. Helgenberger was the first female lead on CSI and starred for the first 12 years of the award-winning crime drama. She most recently played a regular on All Rise, another CBS legal series that ended in March. Following the cancellation of CBS’s All Rise in May, she was quickly signed to an NBC pilot, Getaway, preventing her from rejoining her All Rise cast members as a series regular when it was resurrected by OWN last fall.

She landed a recurring role on All Rise, which then led to her joining CSI: Vegas as a series regular. CSI: Vegas resurrected the classic CSI franchise on television in 2021. The show featured a group of mostly new actors supported by the familiar faces of William Petersen and Jorja Fox. Of course, Marg Helgenberger will return for Season 2, having played Catherine Willows for 12 seasons on CSI.

Cast members of CSI: Vegas are thrilled to have Helgenberger on board

Matt Lauria played Josh Folsom in the first season of CSI: Las Vegas. However, it was not his first role in the franchise. In Season 12 of CSI, he worked with Marg Helgenberger as Catherine in several episodes. Entertainment Tonight recently spoke with Matt Lauria about being able to work with Marg again.

“We’re really lucky to have her back and personally, I’m overjoyed,” Lauria said. “I would’ve been deeply enthused, even if I didn’t have any experience with Marg personally. She’s just a complete class act, very generous, very genuine person.”