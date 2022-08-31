‘CSI: Vegas’ Season 2: First Photos Reveal Marg Helgenberger’s Return

Marg Helgenberger is back and better than ever as Catherine Willows for a Season 2 run of CSI: Vegas and there are pictures. We understand, thanks to TV Insider, that the network has released the first photos from the premiere episode. It is called She’s Gone and will be airing on September 29.

In the episode, Willows asks Maxine Roby, played by Paula Newsome, to let her rejoin the CSI team. You can see one of the new photos below as both actresses are in a scene together. Willows definitely knows her way around the lab and is pretty cool under pressure.

What will she be like under Roby’s leadership? That would be interesting to see and it’ll play out throughout Season 2 of CSI: Vegas. Having Helgenberger back on the show is a real get for the series. She has a connection with the O.G. show that ran for a number of seasons on CBS.

Pictured (L-R): Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

‘CSI: Vegas’ Will Have Murder Case On Team’s Hands

Now, coming back to this spinoff will help other fans stick around for more episodes. That’s the hope, probably, for the network as this show is in its second season. As you might recall, William Petersen and Jorja Fox were in Season 1 episodes. They have left the series and will not be showing up. Paul Guilfoyle happened to make a guest-starring turn as Jim Brass last season, too. We don’t expect to see him back this season.

The show seemed to want to paint a picture that would keep fans watching the show. There were storylines focusing on Gil Grissom, played by Petersen, and Sara Sidle, played by Fox. Now that they are out of the way, it’s highly possible that we will see more storylines for other cast members.

Besides Willows’ return, there is a murder case that the team will be investigating. According to the CBS release about the new episode, a dominatrix is found dead near her secret sex dungeon. Other photos released by the network include new cast members Ariana Guerra and Lex Medlin. Guerra will play Detective Serena Chavez while Medlin appears as CSI Beau Finado.

The CSI franchise has had its fair share of spinoffs over the past few years. One of the most successful ones was CSI: NY which starred Gary Sinise in the lead role. With Las Vegas back in the mix with CSI: Vegas entering its second season, here’s hoping that people will tune in and watch the show. Getting Helgenberger back in the mix will be a big boost right here.