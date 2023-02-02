Dan Aykroyd, ‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Teaming Up for ‘A History of the World in Six Glasses’ Docuseries

Saturday Night Live star Dan Aykroyd will be joined by some other funny guys for a new docuseries from Fox Nation. Aykroyd, along with Cheers star George Wendt and other SNL‘ers Jim Belushi, Kevin Nealon, and Jon Lovitz. will have parts in A History of the World in Six Glasses. The humorous docuseries will air on Fox Nation.

It’s scheduled to premiere in January 2024. The series of shows will look at the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda, and their impact on the world. Rob Long, who is a former executive producer on NBC’s Cheers, will oversee the series, Deadline reports.

“I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said. Play House Studios is putting A History of the World in Six Glasses together.

Dan Aykroyd Met Bill Murray For The First Time In Chicago

Besides SNL, Dan Aykroyd has starred in some big movies throughout his career. Among them are Ghostbusters and The Blues Brothers. On Ghostbusters, Bill Murray joined Aykroyd In the cast. Aykroyd remembered the first time his path crossed with Murray. Originally from Canada, Aykroyd arrived in Chicago after the Canadian wing of the Second City switched with the Windy City.

Aykroyd then found himself in America. Murray happened to be Aykroyd’s sponsor after Aykroyd got his H-1 and work permit. At the time, Aykroyd was teaming with Valri Bromfield to form a comedy team.

Meanwhile, let’s do a little more of a deep dive into the Ghostbusters shenanigans. Do you remember the ECTO-1? That fine-looking automobile that took the guys wherever they needed to go? Well, Aykroyd definitely remembers the machine. He talked about what it was like driving it. “It was just fun being in Manhattan and stealing shots and swinging that Cadillac around corners with people going ‘What is that thing?'” Aykroyd said in an interview.

Additionally, another great Aykroyd film is The Great Outdoors, in which the co-starred with the late John Candy. Aykroyd called having Howard Deutch as director of the movie a good move. “Howie Deutch was a really fun director on the picture,” Aykroyd told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “He loved handling Candy and me. Howie and I are working on the sequel, called The Great Outlaws. I am looking for the Candy figure. There are some really interesting names, but I can’t say who. Howie and I are tickled to bring back Roman (Craig, Aykroyd’s character) as a Ponzi scheme guy who victimizes a federal agent. Who knows? If I find the right partner …”