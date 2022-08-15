‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is a true inspiration to her fans. Not only is she an incredible dancer, but she’s always been open about her life away from the stage. Specifically, the fact that her seemingly glamorous life is far from perfect. On the contrary, she fights a constant battle against addiction.

Though she still takes it “one day at a time,” the Dancing With the Stars dancer revealed in a recent TikTok video that she now has an impressive four years of sobriety. In the video, Burke responds to the prompt, “What am I celebrating?” with the exciting news. “Realizing I just celebrated four years of sobriety,” the dancer wrote.

This is a fantastic accomplishment, and one that Cheryl Burke has ensured fans understand has been exceptionally tough to achieve. “To say that my sobriety has been easy would be a lie,” Burke said in a 2021 “confession” video on YouTube. “When I keep secrets or don’t tell me truth to everyone, including my followers, that’s when it gets scary for me.”

“So, thank you in advance for your encouraging words and love,” the Dancing With the Stars pro continued. “It’s a blessing to have a platform where I feel safe enough to let you all in on my story of this thing called life.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Explains Her Struggles With Alcoholism

Like so many who suffer from addiction, the path to sobriety began with tragedy for Cheryl Burke. Her father, who also struggled with alcoholism, lost his battle with addiction. According to the Dancing With the Stars dancer, it was his passing that made her realize she could either quit or allow addiction to destroy her. Thankfully, she chose the former option.

“I was a functioning drunk for sure,” Burke explained in a 2021 interview on the Heart of the Matter podcast. “I was drinking because I was numbing, and we all know that’s a scary place. It was survival mode constantly, seven days a week for me.”

“I had this saying: ‘I don’t trust people that are sober,'” the dancer continued. “There’s obviously some demons that they’re living. I was so ignorant to the fact that everything that I thought was weak is actually the most courageous thing you can possibly do.”

Though being so open about her struggles with addiction has no doubt been challenging at times, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed that being honest with her fans has actually helped maintain her sobriety. “Once you call it out, the shame goes away,” Burke said in a recent episode of her Burke in the Game podcast.

“I’m really trying to call it out,” she continued. “Because that is the name of the game and so that I don’t unfortunately or fortunately relapse. I don’t want to have to even have that discussion. I think it’s important to hold myself accountable and that’s what I’m doing by talking to you guys.”