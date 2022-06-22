Dani Hampson’s Family Speaks Out After Her Death on Wedding Day to ‘X-Factor’ Star Tom Mann

Dani Hampson’s family is speaking out just days after she unexpectedly died on what would have been her wedding day to X-Factor’s Tom Mann.

The 34-year-old passed away on Saturday, June 18th. There is no known cause of death.

Today (June 22), Dani’s father, Martin Hampson, broke his silence on Instagram to post a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter.

“These are words that no parent should ever have to write,” he began. “Last Saturday our beloved daughter Danielle was taken from us, only hours after what should have been one of the highlights of her life, the day she was to marry the love of her life Tom.”

“She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself,” he continued. “And as a result was loved by everyone.”

Dani Hampson and reality TV competitor Tom Mann were originally set to marry in 2020. But because of the COVID pandemic, they postponed the ceremony. Together, they share one son, Bowie Andrew, who is eight months old.

“She will always be my little princess, the love of mums life, the sister Andy adored, Helenas BFF, Tom’s true love, and of course Bowies amazing mummy.”

“We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken. People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken. Danielle, we will love you forever,” he concluded. “Sleep tight sweetheart, sleep tight xxxx.”

Dani was working in public relations at the time of her death. But she also enjoyed a successful career in dance. Her most recent project was in Harry Styles’ music video for Treat People With Kindness, which premiered in 2021. She also danced with other major groups such as Take That and Spice Girls.

Dani Hampson’s Brother Pens Tribute to His Late Sister

Dani Hampson’s brother also publically mourned his sister on Instagram with an open letter alongside a black and white memory.

In a lengthy caption, Andrew explained that there will always be a “void” in his family’s lives now that Dani is gone. And he shared that she was more than just his sister but also his “best friend.”

“The love we had for each other was immeasurable,” he wrote.

He went on to write how proud he was of Dani to have built such an enviable career around her passions. And he loved bragging about her whenever he had a chance. But in his opinion, her “greatest achievement” was being an amazing mother.

Andrew continued by promising that “the world will know just what an extraordinary human being Bowie’s mum was.”



“I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me,” he ended. “I will love you forever, my beautiful sister.”