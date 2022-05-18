Nearly two years after the TV series “Fuller House” came to an end, Dave Coulier reveals if he would do another “Full House” revival.

According to People, during his recent appearance on “Tamron Hall,” Dave Coulier spoke about coming back as Joey Gladstone for another “Full House” spinoff. “Yeah, ‘Fullest House,’ right,” Coulier joked. He also said that he and the rest of the “Full House” cast talk about how much we would love to do the show again. “We just love working and we love our fans so much and we love the whole process.”

Dave Coulier also said that he and the rest of the “Full House” cast just love what the show is and what it means to its fans. “And so we’re always raring to go.”

Although he and the rest of the cast are happy to return to the “Full House” set, Dave Coulier said a new series would feel different without Danny Tanner, who was played by the late Bob Saget.

“What I would love to do is bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives,” Dave Coulier explained. “And we can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner and keep his character alive because he’s very much alive in spirit with all of us. We miss him dearly. And so, I think we would all do it in a heartbeat.”

“Full House” originally ran from 1987 to 1995. The show starred Coulier and Saget along with John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Scott Weinger. In 2016, Cameron Bure, Sweetin, Barber, and Weinger returned to star in the spin-off, “Fuller House.” Coulier, Saget, Loughlin, and Stamos made guest appearances. The Olsen twins didn’t appear.

Jodie Sweetie Stated She Would ‘Absolutely’ Work With Her ‘Full House’ Castmates Again

Meanwhile, Jodie Sweetie recently spoke about wanting to return for another “Full House” revival. The actress recently shared that she was interested in reprising her role, however, there have not been any plans for another series.

Sweetin also stated that she and her former “Full House” co-stars have joked about having a “Golden Girls” sort of future series. She said she would envision the castmates all living together in Miami as well.

As she spoke about a potential revival, Jodie Sweetin reflected on the loss of her “Full House” co-star and TV dad, Bob Saget. “All I could think when everyone was talking about what a wonderful human Bob was, which was so true, all I could think of is, like, ‘Damnit! He’s so mad that he’s missing this right now.’ Everyone’s talking about him. He’d be, like, ‘Oh, my god, did you see this?!’”