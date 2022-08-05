“Days of Our Lives” has been on-air for 57 years. The show, which is one of the longest-running soap operas to date, has announced that it will be making a move that has fans angry.

The popular soap opera is a classic. It has always been aired on NBC, but that is changing very soon. Vulture reported earlier this week that the soap opera will no longer air on NBC, but instead will air on the streaming service Peacock. This change will take place next month on September 12.

Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Universal Television and Streaming, gave a statement about the change.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Lazarus told Vulture. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fan base on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

The time slot once occupied by “Days of Our Lives” will now be home to a new news program, “NBC News Daily.”

Fans are upset about this change. One fan replied to a tweet about the move, saying, “Horrible horrible and more horrible idea!!”

Others have claimed that the show’s target audience is 65+, and most of the people in that age group don’t even know how to use Peacock. One Twitter user wrote: “The only people who still watch this are old people. And old people don’t know how to stream peacock LMAO. This is terrible.”

However, another fan slammed these comments, writing: “Grandma here. Watched days for five decades. Not only can I work a remote. I stream exclusively. I think there are more of us than you think. Good to see ageism is alive and well on twitter.”

Regardless of the target fanbase, viewers are angry that the show will no longer air on NBC. Another tweet says: “

Really NBC?! The iconic Days of our Lives has been on NBC for 57 years and now it’s being moved exclusively to Peacock!? This is horrible news!! So many fans of the show watch it every weekday at 1pm on NBC and that shouldn’t change!! Days should stay on NBC!! #DaysofOurLives”.

Many have said they will no longer watch the show due to its inaccessibility. With the show renewed for a 58th season, it will be interesting to see how many tune into the new season on Peacock compared to how many usually tuned in on NBC. The show will continue to premiere on weekdays at noon on NBC, and will continue to do so until September 12.