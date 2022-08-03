‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC

NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming.

Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.

And as you might’ve expected, fans of the soap were shocked as they worried about watching their beloved characters who live and love in the fictitious town of Salem, Illinois. Others pondered whether the show’s core fanbase even watch streaming shows. The soap opera has been a key part of day-time TV since Nov. 8, 1965.

“Imagine your granny calling you at work cause she can’t watch Days of Our Lives,” wrote one observer. Another fan tweeted: “I thought y’all were joking when they said they moved Days of Our Lives to live streaming only… what the f***.”

Still another fan, using a crying emoji, added: “I’m glad it wasn’t cancelled but this still feels like an end of an era for Days Of Our Lives.”

Days of Our Lives Shifts to Peacock on Sept. 12

The shift comes on Sept. 12. NBC will use the day-time hour to launch a news program called NBC News Daily.

Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, announced the news of the move to Peacock. He issued a statement saying that the move is “reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers.”

Peacock already features the past two seasons of Days of Our Lives. Lazarus said that a “large percentage” of the soap opera’s fans already were watching via Peacock. So Lazarus said the network believes it can increase the soap’s fan base while using the network time for “urgent, live programming.”

Days of Our Lives fans lit up digital sites with their thoughts about the move.

“I know a lot of fans will be upset about this,” one fan wrote on TVLine.com. And “I completely understand. I feel the same way. Ultimately, though, I just want to see the series survive. Streaming is probably the only way daytime soaps will continue long term at this point. So please Days fans if you can afford the fee for Peacock subscribe and watch. I want Days to be apart of my life for many many more years.”

Another wrote: “This is TERRIBLE news! WHY? What in the world does NBC mean? This is the only soap I watch and have watched since 1970! Who on earth came up with this terrible decision! I do not get Peacock on my very expensive cable lineup! I am BEYOND shocked and VERY ANGRY!”