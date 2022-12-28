‘Days of Our Lives’ Honors Jennifer Aniston’s Late Father in His Final Episode

Jennifer Aniston’s late father, John Aniston, had a beautiful sendoff from his long-time soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

John had starred on the show as Victor Kiriakis on and off for 37 years. The actor passed on November 11, at the age of 89, and his final Days of Our Lives episode aired on Monday, December 26.

In a Christmas-themed story, John’s rough crime boss persona finally found redemption. It showed Victor in a clash with his nephew Sonny, who wanted to share the holidays with his ex-husband. Victor, however, wasn’t willing to forgive and forget, so he forbade it.

But he later realized he needed to move past his grudge and told Sonny, “I changed my mind because I have a heart of gold.”

Before the episode ended, a highlight reel showing John Aniston’s best on-screen moments played. And as the story ended, it showed a young Victor on his yacht, sailing off into the sunset.

“In loving memory of John Anthony Aniston 1933-2022. Good night, Sweet Prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest…” the final screen read.

John Aniston Shares News of Her Father’s Passing, No Cause of Death Revealed

Jennifer Aniston shared the sad news of her father’s passing on Instagram on November 14. With the news, the Friends alum posted several photos of her and her father over the decades. Some show her as a child with John, and others show the two walking on red carpets together.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

“I’ll love you till the end of time,” she ended. “Don’t forget to visit.”

She did not share details about John’s death.

Shortly before his passing, Jennifer Aniston had the honor of accepting the 2022 Daytime Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her father.

During her speech, Jennifer said that standing for John was “a truly special moment,” and she gushed about her father being a “true icon” thanks to his flawless work on Days of Our Lives. She also noted that he earned a reputation for being a “well-respected actor” in the industry. And she made it clear that she couldn’t have been more proud.

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” she said. “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”