‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Kristian Alfonso Returns to Reprise Role

On average, modern TV shows run for three or four seasons before coming to a natural end or being canceled. Now, there are, of course, a few exceptions to this rule. Law & Order, for example, will enter its 22nd season later this year, the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune is preparing for its 40th, and The Simpsons just wrapped up its 33rd.

These are some of the most popular, longest-running series in TV history, an undeniably impressive feat. All of them, however, pale in comparison to the titan of television that is Days of Our Lives.

The mega-popular daytime soap opera is one of the longest-running scripted programs in the world. Fans have been greeted with a new episode on a near-daily basis for almost sixty years!

With its intense, oftentimes bordering on unbelievable, drama and captivating characters, Days continues to defy the laws of television. And today, it has a whopping 14,000 episodes in its seemingly never-ending catalog.

As one would expect, countless characters have come and gone since 1964, some of them leaving and reappearing many times over. It’s no surprise, then, that after two years away from the series, a major Days of Our Lives star is making her way back to the franchise.

Kristian Alfonso is Reprising ‘Days of Our Lives’ Role

Back in 2020, Kristian Alfonso exited Days of Our Lives after an astounding 37 years with the series. The actress stated that, despite the rampant fan rumors saying otherwise, she never viewed it as a permanent split. For Kristian, a return to Days was always a possibility.

“I have seen online where viewers have stated that I said, ‘Never’ regarding [returning someday],” she told Soap Opera Digest. “I never said never. I said that I will not be popping in and out like other actors have done in the past. I didn’t say I’m never, ever coming back. I was not absolute.”

Upon her return, however, she will appear in the Days of Our Lives spinoff, Beyond Salem, rather than the flagship show. “It always has to be the story and the characters,” she explained. “And [the Beyond Salem storyline] made me excited. That’s why I decided to come on board.”

In a recent social media post, Days celebrated the return of the star with a video of Kristian Alfonso on the set of Beyond Salem. “I am back on the set of Beyond Salem,” Alfonso said with excitement. “I could not be more excited to have my first scene with my daughter, Victoria. I’m so happy. I feel like I blinked and two years just went by ever so quickly. There were a lot of emotions, I’m very happy.”