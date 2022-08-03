‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC After 57 Years

For decades, cable and network television reigned supreme in the entertainment sphere. One channel became twenty seemingly overnight. And eventually, there were thousands of channels available to those willing to purchase a premium cable package. As time went on, however, regular TV became obsolete.

Enter streaming services, which offered users the ability to binge-watch their favorite shows without commercials. As audiences’ attention shifted, so did TV series. And slowly but surely, television shows across every genre have made the leap from cable to one of the many streaming apps currently available.

The only genre that seemed safe from the ever-present pull was soap operas. After all, many of the classic soaps have been on the same channel for decades. It seemed impossible that they would ever change. But change, they did.

For nearly 60 years, the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives has aired daily on NBC. Following a major network shake-up, however, the soap is leaving its long-time home in favor of a more modern direction.

On Wednesday, Vulture reported that Days of Our Lives was in for a huge change. Rather than air on NBC, it would become part of the streaming platform Peacock. Though reruns are already available on the streaming platform, the streamer will becoming its exclusive new home on September 12, 2022.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC,” Chairman of NBC Mark Lazarus explained in a statement. “And is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers.”

“With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React to Streaming News

Though Peacock becoming the official home of Days of Our Lives is a bit jarring, it makes complete sense in the grand scheme of things. Days is just the latest in a long line of shows moving to the generally preferred medium. Not to mention, the episodes will no longer be split between Peacock and NBC, they can all be found in one place.

And while some Days of Our Lives fans are celebrating the news, others don’t appreciate the sudden change. “This feels like the absolute last genre of TV I’d move to streaming, given the average age of its viewers,” one fan fumed in response to the news. “But it’s better than canceling it I suppose.”

“Assuming the audience is older, this is a death knell for the show,” another said. “No one 50+ is going to sign up for streaming for this. We already have enough streaming services as it is.”