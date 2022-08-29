‘Days of Our Lives’ May Be Making a Major Change Amid Shift To Peacock

Weeks after Days of Our Lives announces it was planning to leave NBC after 57 years, the hit soap opera series is now looking to make a major change.

According to TV Line, the Days of Our Lives episode may end up running longer on its new home, Peacock. The show will begin streaming on the streaming service on September 12th after nearly six decades on NBC. New episodes will be released every weekday and will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month. However, there will a “Fall” promotion next month that slashes the price to $1.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives executive producer, Ken Corday, told Soap Opera Digest that the show will be the same even though it’ll be on the streaming service. “You will probably be getting more show content after February of next year,” he explained. “Because we don’t have to limit the show to 38 minutes with 22 minutes of commercial time.”

The Days of Our Lives executive producer explained that Peacock subscribers will get four minutes of commercial time per episode. And with the higher premium plus subscription, they will get no commercial time. “So, that’s good.”

Corey went on to add, “The broadcast quality on streaming is better than network broadcast from transmitters.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ Executive Producer Reflects on the Switch to Peacock

Also continuing to speak to Soap Opera Digest, Days of Our Lives executive producer, Ken Corday spoke about the show making the move to Peacock next month.

“This was baked into the last contract when we were renewed in 2021,” Corday explained. “The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they’ve decided to do so, and we’re excited. The bottom line is, this is the future. Whether people believe it now, or in a year or two, this is the future of first-run dramatic television. Let’s just hope the migration is wonderful and our loyal viewers stick with us and subscribe.”

Corday also answered if he was concerned about Days of Our Lives fans being reluctant to switch to Peacock. “We have to find a way to make this very easy and palatable for our viewers, be it young or old, to know how it works, not only by subscription, but how it actually works at home on your phone and with your TV. So we’ll be doing some promos, PSAs for that. We’ll have Bill Hayes [Doug] and Susan Seaforth Hayes [Julie] showing each other how to access Peacock.”

In regards to the international fans who cannot get Peacock, Corday wasn’t worried. He added that the show is still distributed by Sony Pictures Television all over the world. “In about 20 percent of the markets it was in eight years ago. But no, the international markets won’t be impacted. Canada is a little tricky because they air the show a day ahead, and there are some things that have to be worked out with that.”