‘Deadliest Catch’ Announces New Spinoff Featuring Capt. Sig Hansen

If you are looking for Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen, then he’s going to be busy with a spinoff from the successful Discovery Channel show. This new show will be titled Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns. Look for it to pop up this fall on the same network as the O.G. show. Let’s take a look at the trailer which was released on Wednesday. It does feature Sig along with his daughter, Mandy Hansen, and Saga Captain Jake Anderson.

“Being Norwegian, part of our family’s legacy is where dad started,” Sig Hansen said in the trailer. “This could be a whole new future for my family and the next generation.” Anderson, at one time, was a protege under Sig Hansen’s watch. “[I] need a guy that knows how to run a boat, can stand at the wheel, and that’s you,” Hansen would tell Anderson. Mandy says, “Dad’s a great fisherman, but he definitely can’t do it alone. We didn’t come here to trade one location for another, we came here to build something bigger.”

Sig Hansen of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Says Going To Norway Is ‘About Family’

Sig adds, “This isn’t about money. This is about family.” For his part, Anderson said, “If my father was here right now, he’d be in tears to see his son running a boat in f-ing Norway.” Now, we have this synopsis for the new show right here. “Captain Sig Hansen lures his family back to their ancestral homeland in Norway with ambitions of building a greater fishing empire than their forefathers could ever have imagined,” it states. “But as [his] daughter and co-captain Mandy struggles to start her own family, beginning anew in the land of their ancestors becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they’ll pass down to the next generation of fishermen.”

Instead of fishing for crab in the Bering Sea, they will be doing their work in Norway. Sig Hansen has been a part of Deadliest Catch for many seasons. Bringing Mandy on the show has added an additional level of drama and intrigue. Still, in an interview with Hollywood Life, he said that he does not expect her to be “perfect.” “For me, it was a little nerve-wracking, but at the same time, I expect failure,” Sig said. “I expect her to not be perfect. I have to remind myself of that. It’s really hard to remind yourself of that when you’re in the moment.”

If the new show here is as wild and adventurous as Deadliest Catch is with Sig Hansen on board, then this spinoff is going to be outstanding. It’ll be worth tuning into this fall on the Discovery Channel.