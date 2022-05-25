‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’: Josh Harris and the Boys Have a Major Business Opportunity in New Trailer

“Deadliest Catch” fans are used to watching Josh Harris and his crew navigate the dicey, cold waters off the Alaskan coast as they hunt for crab. However, over on “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline,” Harris and his crew face entirely different stakes. Typically, the spinoff series sees Harris and the crew exploring the waters off the coast of Hawaii, using maps left behind by his father, Phil Harris. Now, though, in the latest episode of “Bloodline,” Josh and his team land a major business opportunity in a new environment with a no-nonsense wholesaler. The question is, will they land the contract permanently, or will they lose out on the whole thing?

The guys have a chance to work a huge fish supplier, but will they be able to impress him with their trial order?



Don’t miss #DeadliestCatch: Bloodline tonight at 9p ET on @discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/Yd0Z2XEm02 — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) May 24, 2022

As per the clip, Harris and the rest of the “Deadliest Catch” crew head to Venice, Louisiana, one of the state’s fishing hot spots.

“Our orders down here—a little bit different than Hawaii. Matt [O’Brien], he’s a wholesaler, not a chef,” Harris explained. “He’s got specific product he needs every week based on market price and what his clients want.”

As we’ve seen on both “Deadliest Catch” and “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline,” Josh Harris and the team have faced some difficult challenges before. However, the above trailer reveals they’ll face an all-new prey and the hunt will be well worth the watch.

“It’s very simple orders though,” Harris revealed. “We’ve got a swordfish to catch.”

As per the clip, the team must set out on a mission to catch 700 pounds of swordfish with an incredibly short timeline.

All in all, fans of “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” are in for an intense episode, so be sure to tune in to Discovery tonight when the new episode airs. You can also stream the all-new episode of “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” on Discovery+.

New Episode of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Features All-New Stakes

While Josh Harris and his team head to the warm waters off of the U.S. Gulf Coast this week, Sig Hansen and his team feature in the all-new episode of “Deadliest Catch” and the preview promises all-new stakes.

As we know, Sig Hansen, like Josh Harris, is on a tight schedule. As per the clip, which you can view below, the canneries close in just a few weeks. Also due in a few weeks is the arrival of Hansen’s grandchild as his daughter rapidly approaches her due date.

Essentially, the captain’s plan is to replace his usual quota, Alaskan red crabs, with the Russian reds. Though, as we can tell, nothing is certain as the only thing driving the “Deadliest Catch” star right now is a “gut feeling.”

“It’s a big gamble,” one of the crewmates reveals.

Initially, Hansen’s gut feeling appears to work in his favor because the crew pulls up 54 massive crabs. Sadly, that high comes to an end because the next pot holds just three crabs, with the following loads coming up empty.

Catch the new episode this weekend to see how the rest of the mission pans out.