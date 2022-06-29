‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’ Star Josh Harris Speaks Out About ‘Journey’ to Season Finale

After another successful season of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, series star Captain Josh Harris is speaking out about his experience and sharing his excitement for another potential season. See what he had to say to fans in the clip below.

Tuesday night aired the final episode of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline‘s third season, but ahead of its broadcast, Harris encouraged fans to tune in and watch.

“Our journey for ‘Bloodline’ is finally coming to an end for this season,” the crab fisherman shared with his followers. He also shared love for the show’s fans, stating, “Thank you to everybody that has been watching ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Deadliest Catch’ so far this year. It’s been a wonderful journey.”

Fans of the spinoff series sent love right back his way.

“I love the show so much!” one fan wrote, “I’m so happy that you decided to pursue this! Hopefully you get brought back for another season.”

Another gushed, “Hands down one of my favorite shows on the air.”

Other Deadliest Catch: Bloodline fans spoke about the camaraderie between Josh Harris and the rest of the cast members.

“Love your show and the camaraderie you have with Casey, Jeff and Shane. Definitely a Band of Brothers!”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Name Their Favorite Captain

Josh Harris is, by far, one of Deadliest Catch’s fan-favorite captains. However, there are plenty of other experienced crab fishermen that fulfill that role in other viewers’ eyes. Taking to Reddit in an earlier post, fans boasted about some of their other favorite cast members.

Overall, longtime Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen won, with 42% of voters naming the original cast member. Unsurprisingly, Josh Harris’s late father Phil Harris, who frequently features in Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, came in second place.

It’s unheard of for one individual to star in the same show for more than a decade. However, in the case of Captain Sig Hansen, 18 seasons just doesn’t seem to be enough. Since the show first launched in 2005, Captain Sig Hansen has established a special connection with the show’s fans. More than anything, it’s his loyalty and authenticity that makes him so likable.

“He is the most stable, predictable, and consistent high earner,” one fan said of Captain Hansen. Another fan of the reality TV series argued that, alongside his “predictable” temper, he also provides his employees with a fair wage, making for a “steady crew” which further makes for a “reliable boat.”

Meanwhile, Phil Harris captured 30% of Redditors’ votes. Phil’s time on Deadliest Catch, however, came to a tragic end in 2010 when the crab fisherman suffered a stroke. Harris’s equally famous son Josh said that excessive smoking and energy drinks likely contributed to his father’s death.