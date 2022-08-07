‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Heads to Norway in New Trailer for ‘The Viking Returns’

The hit reality TV series Deadliest Catch has documented the highs and lows of being a crab fisherman since 2005. With 18 seasons, the show won over 20 awards from editing to Top Television Series. And while the show continues, it appears that Captain Sig Hansen of the FV Northwestern is looking for a change as he helms his own spin-off series titled, Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns. With his daughter and co-captain, Mandy, by his side, the new show centers around them returning to Norway, where their ancestors are from, to create a fishing empire larger “than their forefathers could ever have imagined.”

Scheduled to air this fall on Discovery Channel, the logline for Deadliest Catch: The Viking Return deals with more than fishermen as Mandy tries to juggle a career and starting a family. The logline reads, “beginning anew in the land of their ancestors becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they’ll pass down to the next generation of fishermen.”

In the trailer released Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, Mandy is heard stating, “We didn’t come here to trade one location for another. We came here to build something bigger.”

Sig Hansen Talks About His Daughter Taking Over As Captain

Captain Sig Hansen declared, “This isn’t about money. This is about family”. Speaking of family, Sig was asked a few years back about his daughter taking over as Captain for the Northwestern. At the time, he admitted, “Oh, she’s fine. She and her husband can take it and run. I don’t care. They are young, they got this, For me, I’m done. I got a foot out the door. My mentality is different from it was 20 years ago. You only get so many chances. I’m hoping it makes sense.”

Although Sig Hansen respects his daughter and her ability to control the ship and crab business, he added that he loves his job. “I can’t stop, that’s the problem. All of us are egomaniacs. You want to stop, but the ego portion won’t let me stop. There’s no way in hell. See what I mean? You are torn. You know that song “Torn Between Two Lovers”? That’s kind of what is going on here. Really what we need is a shrink. If we could get a goddamn shrink in Dutch Harbor, we’d be better off.”

Over the last few years, Sig Hansen battled numerous health scares, one being a slight heart attack. Only in his 50s, the captain noted the entire experience scared him. It has even made him hesitant about returning to the sea. “I’m still afraid to go on the boat. I don’t like it anymore. I don’t even remember this king crab season. I’m still trying to get over this last winter. I can’t get it out of my mind. It’s scary. It’s been really hard. I don’t know how much more I’ve got left in me.”