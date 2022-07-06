‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen Loves His ‘New Chapter’ of Life After Welcoming New Grandchild

Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen is a grandfather again. And he’s loving every moment of his new life chapter.

Sig’s adoptive daughter, Mandy, and her husband, Clark Pederson—who also helps man the FV Northwestern—welcomed their first child, daughter Sailor Marie, on November 10th, 2021. But because the hit Discovery series followed Sig’s journey towards meeting the child, he hasn’t spoken about his relationship with the newest Hansen addition.

However, in tonight’s installment, we finally saw the heartwarming moment that Sig first met Sailor, who he referred to as “another part” of his family’s “legacy.”

Ahead of the newborn debut, the captain had a chance to sit down with PEOPLE for an exclusive chat about his role as a grandad.

“I love being a grandfather again!” he gushed. “It’s a new chapter in my life … I did my job with Mandy and now I can focus on the next generation. I will say, baby Sailor has stolen my heart. She has no idea what’s coming!”

Mandy’s sister, Nina, was the first to make Sig a grandparent when she had her son, Jackson.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Mandy Hansen Shares the ‘Incredible Feeling’ of Being a Mother

While Sig Hansen was silent about his adventures as a grandparent until now, Mandy was able to speak about the experience from the start.

Two days after giving birth, the Deadliest Catch star met with PEOPLE and shared her earliest experiences of motherhood.

“Bringing a child into this world is the most incredible feeling,” she said. “Every way you think changes the moment you hold your baby and you instantly know nothing is more important than protecting their life. It took a long week in the hospital but we can finally introduce Sailor Marie to our world.”

And as for her daughter’s name, it is no coincidence that it perfectly encompasses the Hansen family business.

“We wanted something that reflects our family’s Scandinavian heritage as well as our lifestyle and profession,” Mandy shared. “With my husband and I both working on the Bering Sea of Alaska as commercial crab fishermen, naming our daughter Sailor Marie is a perfect fit.”

Unfortunately, Sailor was Mandy’s second pregnancy. She lost her first in 2019 while filming Deadliest Catch. While she was been open about her ongoing grief, she remained positive that she would one day bring a child into the world, which made meeting her new daughter even more emotional.

“Even when life doesn’t go as planned,” she added. “You have to keep pushing and continuously work towards your goal, whatever that may be. Because when it happens, the reward is that much sweeter!”