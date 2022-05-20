‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Rolls the Dice in New Sneak Peek

Sig Hansen is racing to bring in a big load on next week’s Deadliest Catch, and for good reason. The captain’s daughter is pregnant, and her due date is only weeks away, which happens to be the same time that the canneries close for the season.

In recent episodes, Hansen has run into some bad luck. He and the crew of the Northwestern have been coming up short on their crab hauls. And if they want to make their quota for the year, they’ll need to drag in some huge catches.

According to a new Discovery promo for the upcoming Deadliest Catch installment, Sig Hansen is well aware that time is running out. So in a last-ditch effort to catch up, he decided to take a gamble on high dollar crustaceans, Russian Reds.

Usually, the captain hunts Alaskan Red crabs. But the Russian variety packs more meat than most. The species can be as large as 6ft across and weigh up to 28lb. The Alaskan crabs tend to be just as big, but they don’t usually pack on as many pounds. And since the fishermen make their money based on weight, Russian crabs bring in a better payday. However, the invasive species isn’t as easy to find.

Sig Hansen’s Gamble Turns South During the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Promo

To catch the “creme de la Kremlin,” the Northwestern headed out to the Norway-Russian border because Hansen had a “gut feeling” that the prize crabs were coming “right across” the line. And upon the first catch, it seemed that he was right. The crew pulled up a trap filled with 54 giant crawlers.

Unfortunately, the remaining traps didn’t seem to be as successful. Does that mean that Sig Hansen made a bad call by hunting the Russian Reds? Judging by the promo, it seems so. But, of course, his luck could pan out after a few empty traps.

But despite everyone’s seeming opinions, crab fishing isn’t easy. So there’s good reason for Hansen to be struggling on the Bering Sea. And his co-star Bill Wichrowski understands his plight.

Wichrowski believes that viewers think that he and the other captains have a cush job and should be rolling in the dough. But he set them straight during an interview with Fox News,

“I think you said something earlier that rings home,” he said. “Everybody sits on the couch and thinks, ‘Oh, I can do that,’ and the reality is it’s a small percentage of people that come up and try that even get close to succeeding. Everybody sits on the couch in front of the TV with a bag of Cheetos thinking, ‘Oh, I could do that.’ But what they don’t understand is that there are hours and hours and days and days of just a monotonous grind that’ll separate the men from the boys. It’s a lot harder than it looks on TV.”

Grab your “bag of Cheetos” and catch Sig Hansen’s drama this Tuesday (May 24) on Discovery at 8/7c.