‘Deadliest Catch’: Deckhand Collapses on Boat Where One Was Injured and Another Killed

“Deadliest Catch” star Captain Rip Carlton was hoping for a turn in luck when the newest episode on Tuesday. And as the episode kicked off, it appeared things were going his way. Deeming their latest outing their redemption trip, the crew immediately began hauling in crabs. Overall, things seemed to be going well. However, that luck was cut short when the “Deadliest Catch” crew’s newest deckhand, Devon Davis, collapsed on the deck.

Davis’s collapse marks the third major incident to occur on the Patricia Lee, the ship captained by Rip Carlton. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Davis’s collapse was prefaced by the untimely death of 30-year-old deckhand Todd Kochutin. In February last year, Kochutin reportedly sustained injuries while working on the crabbing vessel.

More recently, a newer episode of “Deadliest Catch” saw another of Carlton’s deckhands airlifted off the ship after he became crushed by a crab pot. With Rip Carlton working to keep his ship steady amid a monster storm, a helicopter crew with five divers managed to airlift Patricia Lee deckhand Francis Katungin to safety.

Did ‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Witness a Death Blow?

The latest onboard tragedy, however, is a bit of a mystery. As per the outlet, the last footage of Devon Davis captured him pulling on a chain before collapsing to the deck. His shipmates worked to revive him while one crew member reportedly radioed to the captain that something had struck Davis in the head and left him with blood trailing from his mouth.

Davis’s collapse starkly contrasts Carlton’s outlook on the crew’s latest outing. Ironically, in kicking off the latest episode, the captain said to his crew, “This is our redemption trip. We’re gonna try to get through a trip without anything happening. Most important thing is safety, right?”

The “Deadliest Catch” star’s next comment almost seemed to jinx his newest deckhand, as he added, “Devon, it’s your first time on the boat. Don’t get hurt.”

Unfortunately, Devon’s collapse is about where the episode concluded. Now, the outlet is suggesting many fans are worried they witnessed a death blow. Hopefully, we get more positive news when the next new episode returns.

Captain Sig Hansen Tests New Waters in Recent Episode of ‘Deadliest Catch’

While we anxiously await further word on the state of Captain Rip Carlton’s newest deckhand, Captain Sig Hansen is facing entirely different odds. With the Alaskan red crabbing season officially shut down, the series stars continue to search out new product.

For Sig Hansen and the rest of his “Deadliest Catch” crew, that little problem has driven them and the FV Northwestern all the way to the Norway-Russian border. Hansen took his crew to search out the “creme de la Kremlin” as Russian crabs bring in a serious payday.

Comparatively, the Russian and Alaskan variations of red crabs tend to reach around the same size. However, because the Russian crabs are, typically, weightier, they’re worth more.

So, with Hansen persuing the Russian crabs based on a “gut feeling,” the crew drops their pots and manages to pull up 54 massive crabs. However, things quickly take a downturn from there, with just three more crabs in the next two pots.

Altogether, the crews of both ships are facing increasingly disappointing odds.