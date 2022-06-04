‘Deadliest Catch’: Elliot Neese Once Got Slapped With a Massive Fine for His Crab Catching Practices

18 seasons of “Deadliest Catch” have shown viewers just how difficult a profession Alaskan crab fishing can be. After all, the current season of the reality TV show kicked off right as Alaskan officials shut down red king crab fishing off the massive state’s coast. As a result, many of our captains have begun to navigate new waters and identify new sources of income. However, in a previous season of “Deadliest Catch,” one star, Elliot Neese, faced an entirely different problem. Neese, known to create tension on the show, once got slapped with a massive $3,000 fine.

According to Looper, Elliot Neese remains one of the series’ most troublesome, controversial cast members. Neese only starred in five seasons of “Deadliest Catch,” departing the show in its 11th season. However, fans remember him for having caused a lot of drama both on and off the screen.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Faced Legal Trouble Over Undersized Hauls

One of the captain’s lowest moments included addiction problems. But while at sea, the “Deadliest Catch” star saw even more pressing legal issues with Alaska’s Wildlife Troopers, receiving a large fine for having checked underweight and female crabs.

As per the outlet, Neese received the fine in November of 2014. Dockside samplers previously found that 3.3% of his load did not meet state regulations. According to South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources, standard fish and crabbing rules require fishermen to throw back undersized specimens. Keeping to many immature crabs could negatively affect the population.

Unfortunately for Elliot Neese, the 2014 fine wasn’t the first time the “Deadliest Catch” star got caught for undersized hauls. The outlet states that in 2011, several hundred pounds of the captain’s catch was undersized. This time, authorities left him with a citation. The later fine could have cost the captain $6,000 but got reduced to $3,00 when he pleaded guilty.

Drama Ensues in Season 18

With or without Elliot Neese, fans can rest assured that there will almost always be drama ahead on “Deadliest Catch.” While we haven’t seen any fines or undersized loads yet this season, we have seen even more dramatic instances, especially upon Captain Rip Carlton’s crabbing vessel, the Patricia Lee.

Rip Carlton’s had a hard go of things recently, with not one but two of his crew members becoming severely injured while working on the deck. Earlier this season, the “Deadliest Catch” star saw the Coast Guard come via helicopter to his crew’s rescue when one of his deckhands got crushed between two crab pots, which each weighs 800 pounds.

More recently, the “Deadliest Catch” captain’s newest deckhand, Devon Davis, became knocked out cold when something reportedly hit him in the head. Suddenly, operations on deck stopped when Davis’s crewmates saw him collapse with blood dripping from his mouth.

Tune in to the next all-new episode of “Deadliest Catch” for all the latest high-seas drama.