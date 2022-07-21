‘Deadliest Catch’: Josh Harris Reconnected With His Older Half-Brother

Being on television for the past 17 years, dedicated fans of Deadliest Catch received a front-row seat to what it takes to be a professional fisherman. While the sea might be tempting, over the years, veterans of the show have watched men come and go, hoping to see if they have what it takes to do one of the deadliest jobs. While most call it quit sooner or later, for lifelong fishermen like Jake and Josh Harris, it’s more than a way of life, it’s a way to honor their late father Phil Harris.

Always a popular captain on Deadliest Catch, fans loved watching Phil Harris control his ship, the Cornelia Marie. Such a lovable person on the show, Yahoo! Entertainment once labeled him the “greatest reality TV personality of all time”. Sadly, Phil’s time on the show was cut short in 2010 when he collapsed and died. Due to his habits with smoking and the constant stress of the job, Harris was only 54 at the time.

Bringing The Family Back Together

Doing their best to keep his legacy alive, Jake and Josh Harris wrote a book about their father called, Captain Phil Harris: The Legendary Crab Fisherman, Our Hero, Our Dad. Giving a glimpse into who the man was, Jake continued to keep Cornelia Maria going as he took over as Captain. But among all the tales told and secrets revealed about the Harris family, fans were shocked to find out they had a half-brother named Shane. Josh Harris explained, “Shane is technically my half-brother on my mom’s side. After the divorce, my dad married my stepmom, Teresa, and she didn’t want Shane coming around anymore. It didn’t mean that he had to disappear forever, but he did.”

During season 3 of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, Josh Harris, with Casey McManus and Jeff Silva, traveled to Hawaii to open another fishing operation. The idea was always a dream for Captain Phil Harris. But while they were filming, Josh pondered on his late father and how his half-brother might have more information about their dad.

Josh Harris Happy He Reached Out To His Half Brother

Reaching out to Shane for the first time since Phil passed away, Josh Harris admitted how good it was to reconnect. “It was really good to reconnect with my older brother. He’s just a great guy. He’s always kind of the boy scout of the family, you know, the ‘good one’ out of the three boys.”

Unlike most of the Harris family, Shane didn’t go into the fishing business, but he did make it on Deadliest Catch. Josh told Entertainment Weekly, “The world isn’t very familiar with my older brother. He was fishing for a while but he was like, ‘Nah, this is stupid,’ and he got his own company and was doing quite well.”