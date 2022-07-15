‘Deadliest Catch’: How Keith Colburn Nearly Died, But Was Rescued by Crew

The Discovery Channel show “Deadliest Catch” earned its name for a reason. The captains and crews of these crab fisherman ships risk life and limb every day.

Captain Keith Colburn learned that lesson the hard way. According to Looper, in a “Deadliest Catch” clip titled “Worst Injuries,” Colburn almost died from a head injury while repairing his ship.

In the clip, we see the crew hauling a limp Colburn out of the water. He dove underneath the ship to repair the hull, but a rogue wave rocked the vessel. The “499-ton Wizard crashed down on the skipper’s skull,” per the video. The crew hurried to get the captain out of his wetsuit, which was freezing cold from the frigid waters. When they removed the head covering on the wet suit, the crew saw a massive bump and bleeding scratches all over Colburn’s head from where the boat struck him.

The “Deadliest Catch” star remained daze for about an hour. He finally started to come out of his mental fog after changing his clothes and warming up. The crew soon started asking him what happened.

“Man, I got bounced around a couple of times,” Colburn exclaimed. When someone asked how his head felt, he said, “I don’t know. I don’t know. All I remember is the f*****g yellow line and f*****g grabbing it and f*****g pulling it. Trying to get my ass out of there. That was it.”

After Colburn closed the door to his room, another “Deadliest Catch” crew member said the captain was undoubtedly “tense” after the near-death experience. Luckily, he didn’t seem to sustain any lasting damage.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Keith Colburn Celebrates Major Milestone for Discovery Channel Show

“Deadliest Catch” passed a major milestone earlier this week. The Discovery Channel show has run for 18 seasons over the last 17 years. And on July 12, the show officially hit 300 episodes.

Captain Keith Colburn of the Wizard celebrated the show’s accomplishment by sharing a message from the official “Deadliest Catch” Twitter page. The original post read, “Tonight marks the 300th episode of #DeadliestCatch! Take a walk down memory lane with photos from the past 18 seasons here.” You can see the link to the Discovery website photo gallery here.

Colburn shared the tweet and wrote, “It’s been a wild ride. Happy 300th Episode!”

It’s been a wild ride. Happy 300th Episode! https://t.co/PV73xJ0wow — Capt Keith Colburn (@crabwizard) July 12, 2022

“Deadliest Catch” fans soon took to the comments to celebrate the show’s success.

“Still loving it!!! 300 more!!!” one fan said. “Congrats on being on Deadliest Catch for so long Capt. Keith. Please stay safe,” another person said. “Keith you’re a legend buddy,” someone else commented.

To watch “Deadliest Catch” yourself, tune in to the Discovery Channel or Discovery + streaming service every Tuesday.